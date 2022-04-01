Two candidates running for Town of Burke Supervisor 5 seat

Two candidates are running for the Town of Burke Supervisor 5 seat left vacant after incumbent supervisor Patrick Nimmow resigned last fall.
Skip Kraiss and Lisa D. Rubrich announced their candidacy in January.
Kraiss lives on Reiner Road and has been a Town of Burke resident for 30 years. He is a maintenance and operations supervisor at UW Health. He retired from US Army Reserve after serving 23 years. Kraiss is now looking forward to serving his community.
“I’ve really enjoyed living here and I want to give back, whether that means addressing traffic issues, road conditions, zoning issues or when Waste Management will pick up their cans,” Kraiss said. “I promise to listen to people’s concerns and work with them to find solutions.”
Lisa Rubrich has been a Town of Burke resident for 18 years and lives on Whytecliff Way. She is a certified orthotist.
She calls the Town of Burke “a gem” and moved there with her husband and three daughters taxes were lower than Sun Prairie.
“Burke is a quiet, small, neighbors helping neighbors town,” Rubrich said. “I’d like to keep it that way before the big merge changes things for good.”
Rubrich says she was motivated to run for the supervisor seat to help Town of Burke residents.
“I saw the notice for the Supervisor seat, right after my youngest daughter moved out of the house,” Rubrich said. “So, I finally have the opportunity, to give some time, to the people of the Town of Burke. The Burke Town Board has been an efficient steward of our tax dollars. I’d like to continue that tradition.”
The Supervisor 5 seat is the only contested race in the Town of Burke. Incumbent Chris Truitt is running for re-election to the Supervisor 4 seat with no challengers.
The spring general election is Tuesday, April 5.
Managing Editor’s Note: A version of this story already appeared in the election wrap-up on Thursday, Jan. 6.