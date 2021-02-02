A 62-year-old registered sex offender has been granted an exemption to live in the Vandenberg neighborhood.
Albert J. Heard appealed the City of Sun Prairie ordinance that prohibited sex offenders from living within 500 feet of parks, schools, libraries, daycares, athletic fields and other places where children congregate.
The Sexual Offender Residency Board granted the exemption for Heard to live in the 1200 block of Vandenberg Street with his family.
The board granted the exemption at its Jan. 14 board meeting after hearing from Heard. The board can grant exemptions to the ordinance after reviewing an offender’s record for remorse for the crime, rehabilitation and the possibility of re-offending.
Heard was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a 13-year-old in 1994 and served 11 months in prison and five years probation.
Heard allowed the appeal to be discussed in open session at the virtual Jan. 14 meeting, instead of going into closed session. That allowed all information to be public.
While in prison, Heard said he took part in sex offender treatment, anger management, and drug and alcohol abuse counseling.
Heard told the board members that the treatment made him understand how to a better person and helped to correct his “improper thinking.”
He said he was released from prison in 2002 and that it was hard to find a job, but people helped him and that he now helps other young men make “honest money” by working for a moving company business.
Before coming to Sun Prairie, Heard said he wrote a letter to his landlord notifying him of his sexual assault conviction. He also told the board he has faced harassment from neighbors who know of his sex offender status.
“I want to say that I am not a threat to no one, no one at all,” Heard told the board. “I can understand when people read things in black and white, but they don’t know me. I am a person who has a kind heart and there have been things that have been messed up in my life and there have been things that have been messed up in other people’s lives. Right now, I want to keep things correct to live a normal life like everyone else.”
Sun Prairie Police reviewed Heard’s application. SPPD officers work with parole and probation officers to monitor registered sex offenders for compliance. Sexual offenders who are off probation must still follow sexual offender registry requirements. Lt. Ryan Cox, who was part of the Jan. 14 virtual meeting, told Heard that police also investigate when sexual offenders report being harassed.
It is the second appeal the Sex Offender Residency Board has granted since it was formed in 2018.
The previous City of Sun Prairie ordinance prohibited sex offenders from living or loitering within 1,500 feet of schools, parks, and other “protected locations” where children are present.
The ordinance was changed in December 2017 to the 500-foot restriction.
The city attorney recommended the changes to stave off potential lawsuits, with a federal judge ruling in favor of sex offenders over residency restrictions in another Wisconsin municipality.
Last February a group of convicted sex offenders filed a federal lawsuit against a Minnesota town challenging the constitutionality of its ordinance that restricted them from living in more than 90 percent of the town.
The previous City of Sun Prairie ordinance put 99 percent of the city off-limits to sexual offender residency.
The city’s sexual offender residency ordinance can be found at www.cityofsunprairie.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.