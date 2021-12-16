District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie has announced that she is running for re-election for a third term on the Sun Prairie City Council.
“I have helped make dozens of major decisions to improve Sun Prairie, and one that I am most proud of is that we finally are making long-over-due upgrades to our parks,” Crombie said.
“Parks are part of the great quality of life for Sun Prairie families, and I worked hard to win approval long-needed upgrades of many of our City Park projects. And look at our amazing Splash Pad that we built this past summer,” she said.
“As our city continues to grow rapidly, we can clearly see that we are a community that needs a variety of housing to meet the needs of the varied households moving to and living here, and we have been able to do that with our balanced approach.”
In regard to transportation, Crombie said that during her time on the city council, “We were able to reintroduce Madison Metro transportation and increase our bicycle and walking routes”
“Additionally, we provided more funding for the Colonial Club, Sunshine Place, Community Schools, Boys and Girls Club, and our Neighborhood Navigators,” she said. “These organizations are truly vital for the strength of our community.”
“I have also been proud of an increase in our Public Safety resources such as approving a social worker in our last budget and our Pedestrian Safety task force committee.”
Crombie currently is the Vice President of the City Council serves the Public Safety Committee, Planning Commission, and Community Schools Executive Committee as liaison.
She also currently serves on the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission and is also on its Executive Committee.
“In addition to all my city duties, I am deeply involved in our community. I am a member of the Sun Prairie Optimist Club, Sunshine Supper Committee, Charter Representative of Cub Scout Pack 143," Crombie said. "I volunteer for the Sun Prairie YMCA, Westside Community Schools Site Leadership team, and for Junior Achievement.”
Crombie said in District 3 she has enjoyed listening to many of her constituents address local problems and then working to resolve them.
"It is not a cliché to say that it really is a privilege to represent our friends and neighbors,” Crombie added. “This privilege has allowed me to work with so many families to create the special quality of life we enjoy here in Sun Prairie."
Crombie has been endorsed by current Sun Prairie alders Mike Jacobs (District 3), Bob Jokisch (District 2), District 1 alders Theresa McIIroy and Steve Stocker, current District 4 Alder Mary Polenske, and former District 4 Alder Al Guyant.
Crombie has been endorsed by current School Board members Alwyn Foster, Bryn Horton, and Steve Schroeder, and former School Board member Marilyn Ruffin, and former Dane County Supervisor Teran Peterson.