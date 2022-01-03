Angie Yang, who has been honored multiple times for her leadership as a first-generation Hmong American woman, has announced that she will seek election to Sun Prairie District 2 Alder in the spring election.
Current Alder Theresa Stevens is not seeking reelection and has endorsed Yang, whose nomination papers were verified on Monday, Jan. 3.
Yang was a recipient of the UW-System Women of Color Award and was also named UW-Platteville’s Woman of Color in Spring of 2021. Additionally, in 2020 the Madison 365 online news site named Yang one of Wisconsin’s 48 Most Influential Asian Americans.
Yang, 28, said she is excited to bring her diverse generation’s new perspectives to the city council’s deliberations.
“Most of the large growth in Sun Prairie’s population has come from diverse young people either staying here or moving here to enjoy this wonderful community,” Yang said. “The city council needs to hear a voice from our generation so that the city can make the best-possible decisions.”
“In the past years, I have witnessed Sun Prairie grow immensely, in infrastructure, population, development, businesses, and so much more,” she said. “Running for city council will provide me the opportunity to share my generation’s varied insights to enhance better understanding while also giving me a chance to share the council’s views with diverse younger people.”
“Additionally, I think it’s important to have an equity audit for us to better understand our community. I want to be a part of that discussion so that I can speak up about any injustices and inequalities that may exist.”
Yang is a first-generation Hmong American Women who grew up in Sun Prairie. She graduated with high honors from Sun Prairie High School in 2012. Yang earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and International Studies from UW-Platteville.
In 2018, she returned to UW-Platteville to manage the SUCCEED Bridge Program, which she herself had participated in as a freshman. SUCCEED provides incoming freshman with crucial guidance and access to campus resources that consequently has increased student retention.
“I have also served as an academic advisor for the TRIO Student Support Services at UW-Platteville," Yang added, "supporting and providing services for students who are lower-income, first-generation college students or students with documented disabilities.”
Yang said she was able to help a lot of those students because she went through the same struggles to succeed. "I am proof that it can be done with a lot of hard work and determination,” she said.
In May 2021, Yang received her master’s in Student Affairs Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse.
In June 2021, Yang was honored to be offered the Interim Assistant Director position in TRIO Student Support Services. She since decided to return to Sun Prairie to be closer to her family and Sun Prairie itself.
“I grew up here. I love this place,” Yang said. “It was a hard decision to leave Platteville, but all the students I work with know that I will be cheering for them from the sidelines. And although I am no longer there, I am just a phone call away.”
Yang said it was important to come back to Sun Prairie to be with her family and friends that she missed while being away from for so long.
“One of my biggest passions is building relationships with compassion and trust as well as contributing to my community. I am passionate about building communities, empowering young leaders, and finding outlets for equitable resources and access," Yang said. "The best part of my career at UW-Platteville were the students. Every day they made me a better person through the help and support I was able to provide them.”
In addition to Stevens, Yang has been endorsed by former District 4 Alder Al Guyant.