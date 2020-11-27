More concerns continue to be expressed by teachers and parents as the Sun Prairie Area School District approaches hybrid instruction for district students in early childhood through second grades at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Dane County.
The Sun Prairie School Board heard comments submitted by 13 people during the Monday, Nov. 23 board meeting agenda, all expressing concern about the district’s ability to safely bring students in early childhood through second grade back to school and minimize the spread of COVID-19 among staff and students.
“Our school districts have the power not just to build the ethics and m orality of our future leaders, but in its actions, it reveals them as well,” wrote Joshua Burgess, whose wife is a district employee. “My plea is to reveal them now. Demonstrate to the community that no person’s life is expendable. No individual’s health is worth trading for convenience. We must get through this together with solidarity, continuity and clarity of purpose.”
Burgess predicted the current health situation involving full hospitals will only get worse.
“This will continue to deteriorate until our leaders begin to draw a line in the sand and make a stand,” Burgess added. “Every inch we give costs lives. We set the examples that we want our community and our children to follow. Continue to set them now. I am begging. Be the leader this community needs.”
But Nick Reichhoff, the SPASD Director of Student Policy and School Operations, said during the past week, the district had 11 additional COVID-19 cases —8 staff and 3 students out of 2,314 people. Positive cases among staff have decreased this week, the same period that also saw staff needing to quarantine also decrease. A total of 15 students so far have tested positive to date, Reichhoff said, and 9 of 14 schools have had 0 or 1 student test positive.
“The district NEEDS to consider pushing back the start date for the hybrid model until after the holidays,” wrote Staci Uebersetzig, parent of a kindergartener and a first grader at Token Springs Elementary, who pointed out there were 152 cases in the hospital for COVID-19 in Dane County
Public Health Madison Dane County guidelines allow K-2 students to return to school, despite what some people — including Uebersetzig — continue to quote as PHMDC back-to-school metrics.
“Pushing forward with bringing more kids back into the schools at this time, while organizations all around us are pulling back, seems like a very strange response and definitely not a community focused one,” wrote Lynn Montague, who has four children and three of them in Sun Prairie schools.
In her comments, Montague pointed out recent COVID-19 cases are soaking in Dane County and even in Sun Prairie’s Census tracts.
“Please explain clearly why now is the best time to bring additional children back into schools,” Montague wrote. “It is unconscionable to add even one case of community spread during this current health care crisis. How is this being a good community partner?”
Charis Boersma, a pregnant music teacher at Token Springs previously granted an accommodation to work from home because of COVID-19, wrote that she and other elementary staff previously allowed to work from home were told Nov. 13 that she was told she needed to return to work at the school for the start of hybrid instruction on Dec. 7.
Boersma was told the same previously granted accommodation could not be given Dec. 7.
“So is it that SPASD can’t or they won’t?” wrote Boersma in an email signed by two other district music teachers (read all the comments submitted for the board meeting with this article online at sunprairiestar.com). “While this may be in SPASD’s legal right, it certainly does not make it moral.”
“The benefits to students learning music in the hybrid model and extremely low,” wrote four elementary music teachers, including Boersma, in another email, “and the risk is extremely high. Why is the district insisting on moving forward with a plan that neither protects the safety of all nor enhances student learning?”
“Please postpone the start date of the hybrid plan and hold off until after the holidays,” wrote Jennifer and Andrew Savagian, “and re-consider the structure of the distance learning model as we move forward.”
“In the fall,” wrote Creekside Elementary teacher Betsy Wangelin, “our school district prioritized our health and safety by moving school to distance learning. What has changed?”
Saron and Sun Prairie School Board members bristled at the idea that student welfare is not being considered foremost among the rationale for students in the hybrid model, which allows students to return to school two days a week in early childhood through second grade, and has two days a week for online learning, with Wednesdays as a deep cleaning day.
In addition, all learning will move online from Nov. 30-Dec. 4 so that district custodial staff can prepare the schools for kids returning to schools two days a week
“We can’t have these detailed discussions . . . and be considered rash . . .” Saron remarked about the comments submitted for the meeting.
Sun Prairie School Board member Bryn Horton said she has struggled with the reaction and comments during the past few weeks.
She said she knows that people are nervous, but also that the people making the decisions are making the best ones they can.
“I think it is just important to remember we are all on the same side,” Horton said, “and that side is the kids.”
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder was less diplomatic.
“I think our administrators have become punching bags,” Schroeder said, “and that’s not fair.”
Schroeder criticized those questioning the board and administrative decision-making.
“We are trying to do the best we can . . . with a lot of different stakeholders,” Schroeder said, referring to the board, adding that the district needs to do what’s best for kids.
“We live in a fake news environment where when someone doesn’t agree . . . they just make up their own set of facts,” Schroeder said, adding the notion that SPASD is not following experts is not true.
At the request of county public school districts, PHMDC is currently analyzing the possibility that grades 3-5 students may also return to school.
Stephanie Leonard-Witte, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Equity, said that adding more students would only happen if PHMDC clearly outlines that guidance and only at the beginning of the third quarter, which is Jan. 25, at the earliest.
Leonard-Witte also said during the first week in January, parents who have opted out of allowing their students to return to school as part of grades early childhood to second grade hybrid instruction will be surveyed again to see whether or not their child might return in the third quarter.
Grades 6-12 students, parents, caregivers and other stakeholders will also be surveyed on how to improve online instruction, according to Leonard-Witte.
No board action was required because the district administration was only providing an update on the SPASD Reopening Together plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.