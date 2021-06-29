Strip club reaches settlement with neighbors who wanted business shut down

Neighbors have reached a settlement with the Club Bristol strip club requiring it to step up security and move to another location within two years.
Residents living next to the strip club filed a complaint with the Town of Bristol early in March alleging that the business is a “disorderly, riotous and indecent house” and can’t safely operate in a residential neighborhood after three gunfire incidents earlier this year.
The Bristol Town Board approved the settlement on June 14 between the complainants and Club Bristol. Town Chair Jerry Derr said the strip club has been successful at keeping out the “troublemakers” who club owners say were causing problems.
“We have been pleasantly surprised that there have been no issues at the Club Bristol since,” Derr said. “Apparently the club has accomplished that and took it seriously of what was going on.”
The settlement, Derr said, also helped the town avoid costly and time-consuming litigation. The town’s legal costs on the case were not available by press time.
None of the residents who filed the complaint against the club were at the June 14 board meeting Derr said, but he assumes they agreed to the settlement terms.
Several residents who came to a town meeting earlier this year asked the town to shut down the strip club.
Attorney Mark Hazelbaker, representing the complaints, wouldn’t comment on the residents’ reaction to the settlement but said if the town board decided to revoke the club’s liquor license, it would have been a costly and difficult legal process.
Three gunfire incidents earlier this year led residents to call for the town to shut down the club.
On Feb. 27 shots were outside the club. Dane County Sheriff’s Department reported no injuries or property damage..
On March 3 an intoxicated man kicked out of the strip club was reported to have fired a gun outside the club. Zachary M. Leonard, 29 of Brandon, Mississippi and Holmen, Wisconsin was arrested and faces multiple felony charges for discharging a firearm, endangering safety/reckless use of a firearm and criminal property damage. Leonard was arrested after crashing his vehicle in the ditch shortly after he left Club Bristol. He reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.318.
On Sunday, March 7 around 2:13 a.m. Dane County Sheriff deputies responded to gunshots and a vehicle speeding out of the Club Bristol parking lot. Deputies found shell casings in the roadway.
Several of the residents who filed the complaint live within 130-500 feet and report that Club Bristol patrons have trespassed and littered on private property, harassed neighbors, carry alcohol in open containers around the club’s parking lot and are loud during closing time.
Club Bristol co-owner Jerry Wood said he worked with the town board and the residents on the settlement to find solutions to prevent future problems at the club. He said an ID scanner is now being used to alert club staff of warrants and other issues with clientele. The club also upgraded lighting and security and will close at 12:30 a.m. Wood expects that will keep the business clear of trouble.
“I think we are going to have a good relationship with the town for many years to come,’ Wood said.
As part of the settlement, Club Bristol is expected to relocate within the next two years. If the strip clubs move outside the Town of Bristol, the business would be under zoning laws that regulate adult entertainment venues, something that wasn’t in place when the club opened in the town.
“To be honest I don’t think anyone will sell us a piece of land to build a strip club, but we will keep looking,” Wood said.
Wood and Rich Bickle acquired the 7653 Hwy. N property in 2003 and received a liquor license from the Town of Bristol. In 2004, the club was remodeled and reopened as a strip club.