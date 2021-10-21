City sued by sheet metal workers educational trust over tax bill

A trust that runs a sheet metal apprentice training center is suing the City of Sun Prairie over its property tax bill.
The lawsuit filed in August by the Madison Area Sheet Metal Workers Educational Trust claims the city imposed an unlawful tax on its 150 Communications Drive property and is due a refund of $13,746, plus interest.
The trust sent a refund claim to the city in January to recover taxes paid and received a notice of disallowance from the city in May.
The lawsuit is seeking a ruling that the property is exempt from general property taxes because it is used exclusively by a nonprofit educational association under state statutes.
The city assessed the property at $628,880 for the 2020 tax bill. The trust acquired the Sun Prairie property in December 2018 and opened the training center in October 2019. The trust sued the city over its tax bill last year.
The trust provides free classroom instruction at the Communications Drive property to sheet metal worker apprentices and journeymen in the counties of Dane, Columbia, Sauk, Rock, Green, Iowa and Lafayette.
The Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation workers (SMART) Local 18 partnered with MSC’s Sheet Metal Contractors to build the training school. Members of SMART Local 18 voted to take an additional $1 per hour off their wages to fund the training school.
Trust representatives submitted a Property Tax Exemption Request for the Communications Drive property with the City Assessor’s Office on Feb. 26, 2020, the lawsuit states. Representatives also gave examples of similar training centers that have been determined exempt by other Wisconsin municipalities, according to the lawsuit.
Madison Area Sheet Workers Educational Trust is also seeking a ruling that the city’s assessment is violating the rule of uniform taxation under the Wisconsin Constitution.
The city has not responded to the lawsuit in court.