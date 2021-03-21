When Marshall Village President John Schuepbach announced he would not be seeking another term, two local men decided to run for the office. Richard Wipperfurth, who is semi-retired, and Sun Prairie High School alum Chris Campbell, a project manager for a construction company, are seeking the support of local electors in the April 6 election.
Wipperfurth, who has four adult children, enters the race with no previous experience serving on local boards or committees.
Campbell, who is married with two adult children and a daughter in high school, was elected as a village board trustee in April 2019; as a trustee he has served on he board of review, planning commission and was recently selected to be on the village hall building committee.
Each candidate was asked a series of questions, which they were not provided prior to a phone interview with The Courier, pertaining to the position of village president. Both candidates were also asked to supply a photo of themself.
Why are you running for village president?
Wipperfurth has never run for elected office before but was prompted to because of the lack of business development.
The candidate sees how the village is growing and while some like the village the way it is, Wipperfurth has talked to others who would like to see change.
“I know a lot of people would like to see a grocery store come back and maybe get some other bigger businesses,” he said. “I know everyone wants to grow from the middle out, but I think you need to have something on the outskirts to bring people in to town.”
Furthermore, Wipperfurth said current village president John Schuepbach encouraged him to seek the elected seat.
Campbell’s decision to run is based on a sense of civic duty.
“I hugely enjoy being a part of my community and enjoy being on the village board,” he said, noting the village’s work on economic development.
He also sees this as an opportunity bring different thoughts than outgoing president Schuepbach.
“I don’t really have an agenda – what I share with other board members is the vision and decisions we make as a seven-person board, we really need to make sure our decisions are for the betterment of the community,” the trustee said.
What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the village and what would you do to address it?
Wipperfurth sees a lack of job growth is one of the major challenges facing the village. He said this results in people needing to go outside of the community to find employment.
“There are jobs in Marshall but there’s not that many,” the candidate said.
To address the lack of employment opportunities in the village, Wipperfurth would ask the advice of friends who serve on the Sun Prairie City Council.
“Sun Prairie is growing tremendously every year so they’re doing something right and I’d like to bring some of that to Marshall,” the candidate said.
Campbell said one of biggest challenges is growing Marshall, which is something that has been challenging for the past few years.
He said there is a village growth plan and master plan with long-range policies that has been in place.
“I would keep the course and try to grow Marshall in whatever way we can,” the trustee said. “People see it differently; they think we should have more residential homes built, which we need to have, and we also need to look at whether we want businesses to come here as well. That has been the challenge – trying to get more businesses to come.”
Campbell, a former Sun Prairie resident and Sun Prairie High School graduate, said to spur growth, the village could consider offering incentives or acting as a conduit.
What are two of your skills or traits that will be beneficial to serving as village president and why?
Wipperfurth said at 59 years old he would bring a lifetime of skills and common sense. He also believes in the importance of communicating with the public. The candidate said Marshall does not send much information through things like flyers in the mail to let the residents know about the village’s plans.
“I’d put some flyers out there to find out what the residents would like to see in the future,” Wipperfurth said. “And I think the residents need to be more informed from the city.”
Campbell said he likes to ask a lot of questions and make sure he has all the available information before casting a vote.
Additionally, the current trustee said he brings a broad range of life experiences to the position.
“I know a little bit about everything when it comes to running the village,” Campbell said. “I know a little bit about the department of public works and some of the equipment; I know a bit about how the fire department works and how the EMS functions from my own experience – my father was a firefighter for Sun Prairie for many years so I’ve been around that and have friends who serve on EMS commissions and are firefighters. I graduated with the chief of police from Sun Prairie. So I have some of these connections and insights through various people.”
If elected village president, what would be your top two priorities and why?
Wipperfurth said his top priorities would be job growth by expanding the village’s business park and getting more small businesses to open in the community.
He believes Marshall may want to see small businesses develop on the outskirts of the village to draw people in from surrounding areas and draw them into the municipality.
“This would all bring more taxes to the town,” Wipperfurth said.
Campbell said it’s difficult to choose just two priorities, but said in the immediate future, the priority is building a new village hall. The trustee said there are needs from the village administration side and the police department side as both departments share the facility. He said as a member of the building committee and the rest of the group are looking for how a new village hall can be constructed to suit the needs of both while not raising the taxes.
The second priority is continuing the economic development.
“There are good things coming,” the candidate said. “They’re in the six month to 12 month outlook and there are a couple things going on with existing businesses. I want to keep that moving along.”
