Bristol resident Todd Menzel recently announced his Republican campaign to seek the District 13 State Senate seat most recently held by Scott Fitzgerald.
“As a native Wisconsinite, I know the struggles we as a state have lived through. At the age of 12, my father passed away leaving my brother and I the tasks of taking care of our family,” said Menzel. “From that age I’ve worked long hours while attending school. It has taught me the value of hard work, made me the problem solver that I am and prepared me for future endeavors including this phase of my life, which is to service District 13 and its people.”
Menzel his wife, Christie, have lived in the Town of Bristol since 2005. Menzel has served on the Wisconsin Towing Association Board of Directors, served as the Chair Person of the Third Party Dispatch Committee and is a volunteer youth coach in Sun Prairie.
“I am a man of the people, I believe the power belongs to the people and I believe in term limits,” Menzel said. “We need to bring our great nation and our people back to a time when we all felt safe, happy, and in health. Common sense politics must return and I intend to speak for the people.”
Menzel said his focus is learning while listening, but has these positions on issues:
Police training and funding – “We must seek to invest in our police by supporting our brave officers and providing them with the training they need to in order to continue their service. If additional funding is required then we shall provide it in order for them to have the proper skills and tools necessary to do their job. Of these core skills we must instill in them the basic foundation needed which include empathy and caring for the people they serve while not allowing criminals to continue in their path of destruction to society.”
Economic Development and Education – “With civil unrest and COVID we must invest in rebuilding Wisconsin and defending its people from the wrath that has been brought forth. Focus should start on reopening the economy by helping businesses that have shut down. In doing this we can bring back jobs and help our people support their families.”
Small business health insurance and workers compensation reform – “When a large business with more health insurance policies pays less while a small business with less policies pays more, how can small businesses provide their employees with fair wages and afford them opportunities in their own lives? While a one size fits all approach may not be more ideal there certainly needs to be some reform to equalize the standard. We may have to take a deeper dive into this equation and truly create a fair and modern approach.”
Workforce Development – “We live in a land of opportunity. Even during such civil unrest, we as a country are still admired by the rest of the world. However, as we move forward as a country, we need to reform our workforce and provide our people access to better education, training and job opportunities. In turn this gives employers a skilled workforce and our economy can propel into the future and our country can continue being a world leader.”
Transportation – “The idea that tollways should be incorporated into our state is not an ideal one. To understand this, we must break down the cost to benefit analysis and see that it takes up to a decade in order for Wisconsin to see a return on investment and even after that we would continue to fund its repair. Instead, we should look to finding other measurable and sensible means of funding our transportation services with common sense solutions.”
Menzel has created one of the largest transportation entities in the towing and recovery industry spanning the Midwest. He has 20 years in a leadership role of six companies, including Prairie Land Towing as its Chief Operating Officer. His other roles include:
• Menzel Enterprises Iowa, Inc.; Chief Executive Officer;
• Menzel Enterprises Minnesota, Inc.; Chief Executive Officer;
• Menzel Technologies, LLC.; Chief Executive Officer;
• Todd Menzel Commercial, LLC.; Chief Executive Officer ; and
• Menzel Amish Shelter & Fabrication, Owner.
“I’ve taken these businesses that were once in a fragile state and made them successful,” Menzel said.
Born in Waupaca, Menzel and his family moved to Sun Prairie, in 1982 where his father, Gary, founded Prairie Land Service Center in 1984. His mother, Jeanne, and father worked together but unfortunately, Gary passed away at age of 43. Jeanne continued to press on with her two sons over the course of the next 27 years.
Menzel said his real life experience as an entrepreneur, not a politician, makes him more qualified for the job than anyone else.
Menzel attended UW Madison studying landscape architecture. He found a love in building people and seeing things from a different perspective.
Working with his hands and mind he quickly became a servant leader of small teams since high school in each business he became an employee in.
He also has the unique experience of negotiating private, local government and state contracts.
“With our economy affected by COVID-19 and civil unrest we are in a fragile and pivotable point where general government has not duly served our people,” Menzel said. “ I feel it is my turn to step up and serve our great state and its people and I intend on working with all the parties involved to make this happen.”
Menzel’s oldest son, Zack, graduated from UW Oshkosh and is currently a graduate student at Ball State University serving as an Assistant Residence Hall Director.
His daughter, Breah, is in freshman in the Sun Prairie Area School District and his youngest, Derek, is an 8th grader at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, also in the SPASD.
On Dec. 22, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #100 calling a special election for the 13th Senate District.
State Senator Scott Fitzgerald was elected to the United States House of Representatives and intends to resign from the Legislature on Jan. 1, 2021.
Evers ordered the special election to be held on April 6, 2021, coinciding with the statewide 2021 spring election.
If a primary is necessary, it will be held on Feb. 16, 2021.
Circulation of nomination papers for candidates began Dec. 22, 2020, and must be filed by 5 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2021.
