The Sun Prairie School Board on April 26 authorized spending $629,219 on “hardscapes” at Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St., and Patrick Marsh Middle School, 1351 Columbus St.
Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) Director of Facilities and Grounds Kevin Sukow said the district’s Facilities and Grounds Capital Maintenance Plan identified asphalt and concrete repair/replacement projects across the district to address unlevel/heaving sidewalks, deteriorating asphalt driveways, parking lots, and playground areas needed for the next five years.
The following projects were identified in visual hardscape surveys conducted by Industrial Roofing Services (IRS), Inc. for the School District in 2020:
• Sun Prairie High School:
• Projects identified in Sun Prairie High School 2020 visual hardscape survey
• Rout and fill cracks on all asphalt surfaces
• Re-stripe pavement markings and re-paint numbers with two coats of paint
• Saw cut or repair sidewalk at identified trip hazard locations
• Seal where curb and sidewalks join in identified locations
• Repair cracks and apply new acrylic surface on tennis courts
• Project drawings (Attachment 2) were created for the District by IRS, Inc. and solicited to contractors
• Patrick Marsh Middle School
• Projects identified in Patrick Marsh 2020 visual hardscape survey (Attachment 3)
• Pulverize and repave drive lanes, drop-off loop and front parking lot
• Install drain tile under front parking lot
• Curb replacement where identified
• Sidewalk replacement where identified
• Re-striping all asphalt areas
• Full depth patching or crack rout and fill back parking lot, playground and fire lane
• Project drawings were created for the district by IRS, Inc. and solicited to contractors
Comprehensive bid documents were prepared by IRS, Inc. and provided to several asphalt contractors. Bids were received by the SPASD from four contractors and are summarized, along with a bid recommendation from IRS, Inc. as follows:
• Sun Prairie High School
• Compiled bid tab and the submitted bids for Sun Prairie High School projects.
The total cost for accepting the base bid and three alternate bids will be $136,021 and will be awarded to the low bidder, Poblocki Paving: $62,136 for crack routing and filling, sidewalk repair, joint sealing, and restriping and $73,885 for tennis court crack repair and resurfacing.
• District-held 5% contingency of $6,800: $3,105 for the base bid and alternate bids 2&3 and $3,695 for alternate bid 1
• IRS fee of $9,522 for project design, bidding and construction administration — $4,350 for the base bid and alternate bids 2&3 and $5,172 for alternate bid 1
• Patrick Marsh Middle School
• Compiled bid tab and the submitted bids for the Patrick Marsh projects.
• The total cost for accepting the base bid and three alternative bids will be $419,576 and will be awarded to the low bidder, Poblocki Paving
•District-held 5% contingency of $20,900
• IRS fee of $36,400 for project design, bidding and construction administration.
Sukow wrote in his report to the board that The Patrick Marsh Middle School hardscapes needs were identified through the capital maintenance project prioritization process and therefore are included in the Capital Maintenance Plan.
“This work is similar to work that was completed in 2018 and 2019 at Prairie View Middle School,” Sukow added.
The $476,876 for the PMMS project will be paid for through Fund 49 as an identified project for the 2016 Capital Maintenance referendum.
The SPHS hardscapes projects were identified through previous IRS surveys, and district athletics and facilities and grounds staff. The work is forecasted in 2020-2030 Capital Maintenance Plan, with the crack routing and filling, re-striping, tennis court repair and resurface, sidewalk repair and joint sealing all coming from the Fund 10 Capital Projects budget.
The project cost of $152,343 will be split between the 2020-21 fiscal year and the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Work is scheduled to begin on or before June 11, 2021 with an estimated completion date of August 9, 2021.
Choirs sing ‘Stand by Me’
Candie Douglas introduced Sun Prairie Choir students singing “Stand By Me,” in a video compiled for the program after students recorded video and audio tracks. Choir students at Sun Prairie High School, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School and both middle schools were offered the opportunity as an optional assignment.
Forensics team recognized
The school board officially recognized the Sun Prairie High School State Champion Forensics Team, with coach Anna Lisa Dahlgren introducing some of the student members.
Schroeder apologizes
Board President Steve Schroeder apologized to former board member Bob Rodriguez during the April 26 board meeting in response to a proclamation presented to Marilyn Ruffin that noted she was the “first person of color” to serve on the board.
Ruffin, whose term ended earlier this month, was the first Black woman elected to the board and the first Black woman elected to public office in Sun Prairie. But Rodriguez, who has brown skin, served on the board from April 1990 to November 1992, and was the first person of color to serve on the board.
“I take full responsibility for that mistake,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder said he is working to get an updated and revised proclamation to Ruffin and apologized to Rodriguez for the oversight.
New board members sworn in
New member Alwyn Foster and reelected board member Bryn Horton were sworn in along with student board member Carson Schmoldt.
Senior student board member Sarah Rhoads asked what will happen when the district’s second high school opens. Board Clerk Carol Albright pointed out that the committee who recommended Schmoldt for appointment also raised the issue.
Schroeder said he would talk with Rhoads about it and bring it to the board for further discussion at a future meeting.
