Wisconsin had 5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 7, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Hot and humid conditions allowed for high field activity last week.
Temperatures rose into the 80s and 90s and a mix of sun and rain boosted crop development. Southern and central Wisconsin received severe thunderstorms with 60 to 70 mph winds Tuesday night. Isolated hail damage was reported.
Planting was wrapping up this week, allowing farmers to make quick progress on the first cutting of hay.
Conditions were excellent for making dry hay between rain events. Some reporters noted that alfalfa was less developed than usual due to the cold spring. Early reports on hay harvest indicated quality was good. Herbicide and fertilizer applications rounded out fieldwork for the week.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0% very short, 4% short, 81% adequate and 15% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0% very short, 3% short, 80% adequate and 17% surplus.
Corn planting was 96% complete, 22 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn emerged was 86%, 20 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. Corn was rated 84% good to excellent statewide, up 1 percentage point from last week.
Soybean planting was 94% complete, 25 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average. Soybeans emerged was 75%, 20 days ahead of last year and a week ahead of the average. Soybean condition was rated 86% good to excellent statewide, up 4 percentage points from last week.
Oats planted were reported as 97% complete, 15 days ahead of last year and 1 day ahead of the average. Oats emerged was 90%, 16 days ahead of last year and 1 day ahead of the average. Oats headed was 11%, 11 days ahead of last year and 2 days ahead of the average. Oat condition was rated 84% good to excellent statewide, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Potato planting was 95% complete, 3 days behind last year and 6 days behind the average.
Winter wheat was 31% headed, 5 days ahead of last year but 4 days behind the average. Winter wheat was rated 77% in good to excellent condition statewide, up 1 percentage point from last week.
First cutting of alfalfa was reported as 50% complete, 6 days ahead of last year but 2 days behind the average. All hay condition was reported 65% in good to excellent condition statewide, up 9 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 77% in good to excellent condition, up 4 percentage points from last week.
