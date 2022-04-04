The City of Sun Prairie has unveiled a draft of a local bus route that gets riders to downtown Sun Prairie, the Sun Prairie Business Park and other locations.
It’s part of the Metro Transit service route that could start by fall 2023 that will reach farther into Sun Prairie and connect with the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) into Madison.
The community will weigh in on the draft local bus route during the next few months before a final route is picked and gets voted on by the city council this fall, City Transportation Coordinator Alexander Brown said.
“This draft local bus route is a starting point,” Brown said. “We want to go out and talk to as many stakeholders — residents, neighborhood groups, businesses, etc. — to get their reactions to see if this route serves them.”
Details of the draft local bus route are on the City of Sun Prairie website, www.cityofsunprairie.com/1627/Transit-Planning .
Service could run seven days a week 5 a.m-11 p.m. Monday-Friday and 6 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekdays.
The draft bus route travels Main Street to downtown, as far north as the Sun Prairie Business Park, gets near the Vandenburg neighborhood, and into the west shopping areas. Para-transit would be provided within a 3/4 mile buffer of the route in the City of Sun Prairie.
The city has already met with stakeholders but will make a bigger push this spring and summer with public meetings, similar to the format used when Route 23 was planned, city officials said.
The decision will impact the city’s entire public transit service.
Brown said if the local bus route is approved it would replace the city’s shared-ride taxi service and Route 23. The city expects a financial break-even if that swap happens.
The 2021 shared-ride taxi service costs were $741,439, the Metro Transit Route 23 was $652,689. Both are funded by the state and city.
The local bus route, if approved, would connect with BRT in 2024 at the Sun Prairie’s Park & Ride on O’Keeffe Avenue. The BRT electric bus fleet is expected to bring more service and fewer stops between Sun Prairie and Madison.
The draft Sun Prairie local bus route was designed by the nationwide public transit designing firm Jarret Walker, as part of the city’s contract with Metro Transit.
Sun Prairie Transit Commission members took their first peek at the draft on March 17 with City of Madison Transportation Planner Philip Gritzmacher. Gritzmacher was the former City of Sun Prairie planner who helped establish the Route 23 commuter bus connection between the two cities.
Several factors played into establishing the draft route, including areas of high population, employment density and major destinations. Route designers also picked the most suitable roads for buses.
If the local bus route moves forward, Metro Transit will confirm when it could start after bus drivers are hired this summer, Gritzmacher said.
A survey gauging reaction on a local bus route last fall drew responses from 653 people. It found that people most eager to use the local bus service were current Route 23 users, people with lower income, people of color, and women with nine-to-five jobs.
Gritzmacher said establishing a final route would require “tough decisions” on serving some areas well and requiring a walk to bus stops in other areas. He said engaging the public and getting feedback over the next months, will be important.
“We want to connect to jobs, to shopping destinations, to recreation. We want to connect to everything,” Gritzmacher said. “It’s a big question and very nuanced to draw one line through the city to connect all those things and do it so it is time effective as well.”