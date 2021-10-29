A special Oct. 26 Sun Prairie City Council meeting resulted in approval of two items from the Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company that resulted in at least a savings of $150,000, according to Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison.
Alders authorized Garrison to retain surplus funds from the 2020 budget for fire initiatives, and to authorize the purchase of a new replacement ladder truck that if ordered now will result in a savings of $150,000.
Fire initiatives
In a memo to alders, Garrison asked for permission to use the $57,328.28 in funds for these items:
• A Fire Department Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) $30,000 – “A UTV allows our crews to rapidly access off-road and remote terrain and can be used in a wide variety of situations including brush/wild land firefighting, search and rescue, patient transport from bike and running paths, and other response types in rugged terrain. Currently we must request vehicles such as these as mutual aid from more rural departments which results in an extended response time,” Garrison wrote in a memo to alders.
• Lexipol Programming & Training $13,800 – Garrison said this is an online learning management system that will allow firefighters to train anywhere and help keep them up-to-date with a modern, cross-platform, learning system.
• Technical Rescue Equipment $13,328 – “As part of our evolution into an all hazards response organization we are working towards building our technical rescue (collapse, high-angle, confined space, etc) response capabilities in cooperation with other Dane County departments in order to ease the burden on the City of Madison and have better response capabilities locally to shorten response times for these challenging, often immediately lifethreatening incidents,” Garrison wrote.
Alders approved the requests without discussion.
New pumper
As part of a separate memo to the council, Garrison reminded alders that in fiscal year 2023, The City of Sun Prairie has Ladder Truck 2 on the Fleet replacement schedule.
“This vehicle is currently on the five year replacement plan. We do not have the current financial numbers in hand on the replacement purchase price. With the anticipated increase in parts for this apparatus, the industry is expecting a minimum of a 9% increase in parts and materials in 2022. This number could add up to an increase of up to $150,000,” Garrison wrote in the memo.
Garrison recommended that the City of Sun Prairie enter into an agreement Fire Service Inc. which is listed as a sole provider under a governmental purchase (Sourcewell) in the current fiscal year and avoid the price increase expected in 2023.
“This will cost the city nothing and the vehicle would remain on the 2023 replacement schedule,” Garrison wrote in the memo.
Alders briefly discussed the pumper scheduled for replacement. Garrison explained it is not the number of miles on the engine — it’s the amount the engine is used during fire calls. For example, when SPFR responded to the fire on Stonewood Crossing, the engine was used to pump water for three hours. While the wear is not measured in miles, it is significant to the life of the engine, Garrison said.
Former Sun Prairie EMS Director and current District 4 Alder Mary Polenske said she believed it was important that both fire and EMS departments receive new equipment when needed to deliver service to the communities they serve, including Sun Prairie.
Garrison explained the new pumper would be a single axle vehicle capable of handling responses on narrow streets. District 1 Alder Steve Stocker asked whether the new vehicle would be capable of handling a response on Gerald Avenue, and Garrison replied yes, but added it would be good for any west side street fire calls too.
Wisconsin Policy Forum: EMS and Fire reforms needed
The council’s approval occurred just one day before the Wisconsin Policy Forum released a report indicating growing numbers of fire and emergency medical services (EMS) agencies in Wisconsin are struggling to maintain appropriate service levels in the face of numerous challenges, including increasing service calls from an aging population and staff recruitment and retention difficulties (read the PDF version of the report with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
The report suggests greater consideration of consolidating local agencies may be needed to improve service levels while holding down added costs.
A response from state policymakers may also be warranted, the report finds.
The report pulls together insights and possible solutions gleaned from the Policy Forum’s extensive fire and EMS research portfolio.
During the past eight years, the forum studied 30 fire and EMS providers throughout Wisconsin as part of a dozen service-sharing studies.
The new report finds that while volunteer-reliant staffing models have served many smaller communities well in the past, rising EMS call volumes and staffing challenges are causing many to move toward a model that makes greater use of full-time staff. This can often improve operational efficiency and reduce response times, but it also requires additional funding that can be difficult to obtain due to competing local priorities or state limits on local property taxes.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}“Perhaps our most important finding – and one that state and local policymakers cannot afford to overlook – is that unless they are appropriately addressed, fire and EMS financial and staffing challenges may soon have a real impact on public safety,” the report finds.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}The report also noted proportional spending on fire and EMS by municipal governments is already trending downward. The report points out allowing localities more flexibility in terms of revenue and expenditure restraint limits (other than referenda) when addressing documented fire and EMS service challenges that need to be addressed with greater financial resources.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}The Wisconsin Policy Forum report said that state law currently allows some exemptions for joint fire districts and joint or countywide EMS districts, but suggests establishing a formal role for counties or regional entities in governing and setting standards for fire protection services and EMS. The report also suggests providing more state financial assistance to ensure standards can be appropriately monitored and met.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}“Ultimately, we hope state and local elected officials will heed the overriding message of our recent reports: the ability of many communities to provide an appropriate level of fire and emergency medical services is in jeopardy,” the report concludes, “and may soon necessitate an emergency response of its own.”{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}The Wisconsin Policy Forum a non-profit source of nonpartisan, independent research on state and local public policy, with research supported by members; visit wispolicyforum.org to learn more.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}{/span}