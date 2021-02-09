The city has laid the way for donors to give money for city projects and programs in advance of the initiative to expand Wyndham Hills pickleball courts.
The city council OK’d an official Donation and Fundraising policy on Tuesday, with a rise in individuals, community groups, businesses, and organizations coming forward with donations and fundraising initiatives to help the city.
An anonymous donor gave $250,000 to the Wetmore Park Splash Pad last October. In 2018, another donor pitched in $85,000 to build new pickleball courts in Wyndham Hill Parks.
Pickleball enthusiasts have again approached the city about fundraising $100,000 to build more courts at Wyndham Hills Park. But city officials delayed the proposal until the city could finalize a donation and fundraising policy. The Committee of the Whole is set to review the pickleball proposal at its Feb. 16 meeting.
City staff recommend that four additional pickleball courts be built with a 50/50 cost split between the city and the fundraising campaign. Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director Kristin Grissom the project could cost $120,000 with the city kicking in a maximum of $60,000 from park funds. The project could be included as a 2022 Capital project with an opening by June 2022, Grissom said.
The donation and fundraising policy approved by the city council on Feb. 2, will guide both monetary and in-kind donations and give authority to city staff to accept those under $25,000 without city council approval. It will also set out rules for fundraising campaigns that would benefit the city projects and programs.
Sun Prairie City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said an official policy will open up discussions around sharing project costs with groups and fundraiser organizers.
