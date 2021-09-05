The Dispensary opened at 505 W. Main Street in Sun Prairie last week offering delta-8 THC products and accessories.
Sun Prairie is the newest location for the company that has spots in Appleton, Fond du Lac Green Bay, Oshkosh and Sheboygan. The Dispensary sells cartridges, dabs and edibles.
Delta-8 THC is gaining fans across the United States as “the milder cousin” of marijuana, with ingredients synthesized from CBD, a non-intoxicating derivative of hemp that was legalized in the federal 2018 Farm Bill.
New owner for Sun Prairie Culver’s
Culver’s Sun Prairie, 1501 W. Main St., has a new owner, Alex Mahoney, taking over for longtime business owner Duane Sprecher. Mahoney was previously the general manager of Culver’s in Columbus Wisconsin. Mahoney graduated from University of Oshkosh with a degree in Business Management: Entrepreneurship.
Sun Prairie couple sells food at co-op
Ember Foods, started by Sun Prairie couple Yakub Kazi and Nausheen Qureishi now offers their global cuisine at Willy Street Co-op in the Madison area. The ready-made meals of chicken korma, chana masala, chicken biryani and more are available for pick up at all three Willy Street Co-op locations.
Samosas, a deep-fried pastry full of potatoes, green peas, onions and spices are a favorite.
Embers Foods will also be showcasing its food at pop-up events. Find more info at https://www.facebook.com/Ember-Foods-LLC-108267997503802/
— Compiled by Sun Prairie Star Associate Editor Jennifer Fetterly. Send business news to jfetterly@hngnews.com.