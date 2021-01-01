Sun Prairie Utilities (SPU) thanks all in the Sun Prairie community who supported SPU’s local programs assisting those in need.
The COVID-19 pandemic has touched every business and household and the need for help is great.
“Our staff talks to people in need every day,” SPU Customer Service Manager, Dave Euclide, said. “Many of our customers and neighbors have been adversely affected by COVID and are hard pressed to make ends meet. It is a good thing we have an organization like the Sunshine Place to direct people too for help.”
Sun Prairie Utilities has undertaken these donation collection efforts to help support Sunshine Place programs:
• Lighting Effects Drive, As a collection effort to support the Spirit of Giving program, between Nov. 10 and Dec. 8, 2020, SPU collected monetary donations through the SPU Drive-up window.
For every $20 donation made, SPU provided the donor with a string of LED holiday lights. Community donations totaled $2,580, which was forwarded to the Spirit of Giving collection day at Sunshine Supper on Dec. 9, 2020.
• SPU Bill RoundUp. SPU offers a program where any customer can request that his or her monthly SPU bill total be “rounded up” to the next whole dollar amount. These RoundUp cents accumulate throughout the year. Each quarter-year collection is earmarked for one of the following; Relay for Life, SPARC Hunger Heroes, Shelter from the Storm, and the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
The latest Bill RoundUp quarterly collection payment was made to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry in the amount of $258. Program details can be found on the SPU website at sunprairieutilities.com.
• Gingerbread house decorating contest. SPU developed a community-wide event to foster family fun and maintain required social distancing measures. SPU sponsored a Gingerbread house decorating contest. SPU requested families to create and decorate gingerbread houses and submit a selfie with their creation(s) to SPU.
“We wanted to try to inject some fun into people’s lives,” Euclide said. “My family builds a gingerbread house every year and it is a fun tradition and memory for my kids.”
As part of the contest, SPU pledged a $10 donation to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry for each submission.
SPU received 77 gingerbread house contest entries and is forwarding a donation in the amount of $770 to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry. Entries in the contest can be viewed on the SPU Facebook page.
SPU is proud to support Sun Prairie and to help get assistance to those in need, but also is proud to know they have community partners who are gracious and supporting of their home town and neighbors.
“Thank you, Sun Prairie,” Euclide said.
