The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce presents, “Move Your Marketing Forward,” a webinar at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 16.
As businesses emerge from COVID-19 and the Safer At Home measures, many have a mix of their old and new ways of doing business. Having a mix-and-match of business goals and operations influences marketing efforts and makes deciding what’s the best marketing strategy to move forward tricky. The webinar will evaluate steps to move your business during this unprecedented time.
In this discussion, webinar participants will review:
• Evaluation of what worked and what didn’t work over the last few months;
• How you can stay top of mind for customers and prospects; and
• Tips on how to evaluate recovery packages/offers from vendors and partners.
Presenter Sarah Hurley, of Weber Marketing will use her background as owner and director of client marketing to guide webinar participants.
Hurley provides strategic marketing consulting, planning, project management, budget development and creative direction for B2B and B2C clients. Prior to Weber Marketing, Hurley worked on both the company and agency side that she now combines with her first-hand understanding of navigating through the small business landscape.
The webinar costs $15 per participant.
For more information or details, contact Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Skicki by email at amyskicki@sunprairiechamber.com.
