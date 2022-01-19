The Sun Prairie City Council and Mayor Paul Esser recognized retiring Groundswell Conservancy Executive Director Jim Welsh among miscellaneous actions taken during the Tuesday, Jan. 18 regularly scheduled council meeting — the first one open to the public since July 2021.
Welsh served as executive director for the organization, previously known as the Natural Heritage Land Trust, of 18 years. During Welsh’s leadership, Groundswell earned national accreditation and has conserved over 13,000 acres of farms, forests, prairies, and wetlands in and around Dane County, preserving land in rural, agricultural, and urban environments — including the Patrick Marsh Wildlife Area.
In 2004, Groundswell purchased its first piece of property at Patrick Marsh, as an addition to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources State Wildlife Area. A 2018 Groundswell purchase of 25 acres on the northwest side of Patrick Marsh to expand the land within the conservancy and protect the marsh from the encroachment of development, increasing outdoor learning opportunities, nesting habitat and prairie land for pollinators.
During his time as executive director for Groundswell, the organization partnered with several organizations on projects to maintain and improve the 340 acres at Patrick Marsh including the Rotary and Lions clubs to build kiosks around the marsh, Prairie Phoenix Academy students to create a large metal bird sculpture, Sun Prairie Girl Scout Lauretta Loesch most recently to construct a new boardwalk, UW-Madison and Operation Fresh Start to build viewing platforms and Patrick Marsh Middle School students to plant new prairies.
Esser read an email from Patrick Marsh Conservancy’s Jeanne Behrend, praising Welsh for his work to help preserve the marsh (see the video from the presentation with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Welsh thanked the mayor and council for the recognition, but singled out Bill Wambach and the Sun Prairie Rotary for being great partners at Patrick Marsh over the years.
“I want to say thank you to the council and all the great staff,” Welsh told the council. “It is wonderful to work with you and I hope that my organization continues to do so.”
Esser said even after Welsh retires that he plans to continue volunteering with Groundswell Conservancy.
Council OK’s FAC slide repairs for $179,750
Acting on a staff recommendation from Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom, alders approved a $179,750 bid from a Chippewa Falls firm to restore the waterslide at the Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center.
In a memo to alders, Parks & Forestry Division Manager Cindy Burtley wrote that on Nov. 10, 2021, the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission (PRFC) unanimously voted to approve the restoration of the existing waterslide at the Family Aquatic Center and reassign $200,000 earmarked for the Wetmore Park Shelter Rehabilitation Project (CIP 2022) to the slide restoration project instead.
At that meeting, staff discussed that the reallocation of funds shouldn’t affect the Wetmore Park Shelter Rehabilitation Project since additional funding (ARPA) has been secured for that project. In addition, the Committee of the Whole also approved the reallocation of funds on November 9, 2021.
The RFB for Waterslide Restoration (RFB# 22-PRF07) was approved at the December 8, 2021 PRFC meeting and the RFB was issued December 10, 2021. Bid submission was due January 3, 2022.
On Monday, Jan. 3, bids were opened for the project. There was only one bidder, Fischer Bros., LLC, whose bid came in at $179,750.00. The bid proposal is attached. The project is to be completed by June 1, 2022.
The scope of work includes disassembly of waterslide and stair system; evaluation of components for either repair or replacement; replacement of needed components with new steel and hot dip galvanize all new and remaining components, replace stair treads; replace slide support brackets; disassemble water slide and reassemble with new gaskets, and recoat waterslide.
Fischer Bros., LLC. of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was the lowest responsive bidder at $179,750. The current available budget for the project is $200,000. Burtley said the current budget available includes a 10% project contingency.
Alders approved the item as part of the council’s consent agenda without discussion.
Jiffy Lube plan approved
Acting on a Sun Prairie Plan Commission approval recommendation, alders authorized a General Development Plan (GDP) and a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to construct a 3,000 sq. ft. Jiffy Lube automotive service center at 610 Spring St., near the new Chase Bank.
The new Jiffy Lube’s proposed hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with roughly 8 to 11 employees. The applicant anticipates construction to begin in July 2022.
New board, commission members OK’d
Acting on two appointments from Esser, alders voted to appoint Daniel Schuette to the city’s Board of Review and Cassi Benedict to the Sun Prairie Utilities Commission.
Benedict is a Dane County Airport Commissioner, serves as chair of the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants board of directors; and is a Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary. She currently works as a Department of Public Instruction Charter School Consultant and as a School Administration Consultant.
“I believe strong community involvement from individuals from various backgrounds is essential for a city to strive. I want to play my part in supporting this community and help ensure that the city is serving the community equitable as the city continues to grow,” Benedict wrote. She received a Master of Education in Measurement, Evaluation, Statistical, and Assessment (MESA) in December 2021.
“One of my focuses was on the evaluation of public entities to ensure the mission and goals were being met,” Benedict wrote on her application to be appointed.
Schuette, who is retired, currently volunteers for Badger Honor Flight and is a Former Board Member and currently on several committees in Weybridge Village Condominium Association. He has a degree in economics from UW-Madison. As for his interest in volunteering, Schuette wrote, “It's always good to give back to the community in which you live.”