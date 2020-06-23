Food Safety
FDA investigating cyclospora in Hy-Vee, ALDI bagged salads
The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners continue to investigate a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections potentially linked to ALDI, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco grocery store brand “garden salads” containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots.
Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco grocery stores have recalled their store brand bagged salads specifically labeled as “garden salads” and sold in midwestern states.
Consumers should not eat, and restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve recalled Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad or recalled Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad. The Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salads were sold in stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salads were sold in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa.
Additionally, FDA and CDC continue to warn people not to eat all ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad sold in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Cool Confidence
- 'WisCovered' helps state residents get health insurance
- FDA investigating cyclospora in Hy-Vee, ALDI bagged salads
- DATCP offers 'Rural Realities' podcasts
- Wisconsin corn, egg production up compared to 2019
- Balk in baseball coronavirus talks
- Police investigating June 21 Athletic Way shooting
- Sun Prairie man gets one year sentence for tax evasion
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- Death of Milton man prompts awareness of dangers of fractal burning
- Dane County to purchase Country Corners property
- Sun Prairie man gets one year sentence for tax evasion
- DPI releases school reopening guidelines for fall, Lake Mills responds
- Waunakee teens face charges after yelling racial slur
- Waunakee Area EMS service level ramps up July 1
- Drive-in movie will serve as DeForest Athletic Complex "warm up"
- Police investigate shots fired on North Pine Street
- DeForest woman among fatalities in series of crashes near Lodi
- Police investigating June 21 Athletic Way shooting
Images
Videos
Commented
- Trails in Tyranena Park settle into holding pattern (2)
- A different kind of July 4 parade (1)
- Dane County to purchase Country Corners property (1)
- Farmer interest in state hemp program remains steady (1)
- Police investigating parking lot shooting (1)
- Madison man arrested after standoff with police (1)
- City, SPPD, SPASD release joint statement on Floyd death (1)
- DeForest American Legion post undergoes a name change (1)
- Johnson not worthy of Senate office (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.