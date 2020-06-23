Hy-Vee Bagged Salads
Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is recalling its 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product across its eight-state region due to the potential that it may be contaminated with Cyclospora. The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Fresh Express – which manufactures the product – announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) have been investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest section of the United States. In their investigation, they have identified certain products linked to the outbreak – including Fresh Express’ private label products at retailers across the country that were impacted – including one for Hy-Vee. The recall is limited to 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad, all UPCs and expirations dates. The product was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. No other Hy-Vee food items are impacted by this recall.

 FDA
The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners continue to investigate a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections potentially linked to ALDI, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco grocery store brand “garden salads” containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots.
 
Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco grocery stores have recalled their store brand bagged salads specifically labeled as “garden salads” and sold in midwestern states.
 
Consumers should not eat, and restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve recalled Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad or recalled Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad. The Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salads were sold in stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salads were sold in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa.
 
Additionally, FDA and CDC continue to warn people not to eat all ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad sold in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri.

