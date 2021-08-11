Sun Prairie Utilities recently issued a request for proposals document due Sept. 10 to area design firms in an effort to secure proposals from qualified vendors for the design and construction of the SPU operations facility on Linnerud Drive.
The 14-page RFP document issued July 30th seeks architectural design firms interested in the work to adequately address space needs for SPU staff, inventory and fleet for the next 20 years at the 7.59 acre site where the operations facility will be constructed along Linnerud Drive.
The RFP is giving preference to contractors willing to use local suppliers, and that bidders may choose to extend prices offered on bids to other municipalities — known as “piggyback” or cooperative purchasing.
SPU is seeking a two-year contract, renewable for a year, that makes the firm a hired the representative of SPU, and makes the architectural design firm responsible for procurement of plan approvals from the city, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, as well as any other state entity requiring approval of the new facility.
The firm is required to be involved through all four phases of facility design, from design development through to construction administration. The successful firm will submit a fee proposal in a lump-sum format along with an hourly effort spreadsheet showing the number of hours by position for each task required by SPU.
Space needs
In 2019, SPU hired a consultant to perform a comprehensive Facilities Study. As part of the process, both SPU staff and the consultant identified seven possible sites, with the 510 Linnerud Drive site scoring highest. The study said the 510 Linnerud site was recommended for these reasons:
• The property is large enough to handle projected space needs for 20 years;
• Is still accessible to the public as well as internal and external customers;
• The property has available outdoor storage as well as having the potential to be aesthetically pleasing with the design of the Operations Center; and
• Has the ability to efficiently and effectively manage disaster recovery and emergency restorations, and for that reason, the city should consider adding an emergency operations center into the design for the new SPU facility.
The study also identified a need for a 329,000 sq. ft. operations facility to replace the facility at 125 W. Main St. Among the reasons the Linnerud site was chosen was easy access to the SPU storage yard and facility located at 555 Craftsman Way.
The RFP states the “fleet space has long been compromised for electric and water utility operations” even though the 20-year office building located at 125 W. Main St. employs 35 staffers.
Design, construction expected to take two years
The design and construction of the new SPU Operations facility is expected to occur during two years, even with a requirement that the new facility be potentially designed to LEED standards, an have potential green building features such as rooftop solar, geothermal, have sustainable building materials and electric vehicle charging stations.
In addition, SPU expects the successful bidder to include WPPI Energy New Construction Assistance Program recommendations in the design. That includes energy saving financial assistance in terms of lighting, HVAC, plumbing and the building envelope. The recommendations should also include Net Zero recommendations.
“We will work with the chosen Architectural Design Firm to develop an accurate and detailed schedule, but the applicant should submit an initial schedule expectation with this proposal,” the RFP states.
The RFP requires the successful firm to assist SPU in bedding the project to prospective contractors — including a pre-bid conference, providing information during the bidding process and recommending final construction bid approval to the SPU Commission.
The contract term for the design firm is expected to end Sept. 27, 2023, with any extension to include contract pricing from the two-year contract term.
The RFP is required because SPU recently received an offer to purchase its 125 W. Main St. property for redevelopment in downtown Sun Prairie, clearing the way for the new facility to be constructed (note: this has been corrected from the print edition).