On Thursday, Nov. 11, Sunshine Place will deliver 1,900 Kindness Bags to elementary students in the Sun Prairie Area School District.
Each Kindness Bag contains food items that will supply each student with breakfast, lunch, and snacks for a day. This is the fifth year that Sunshine Place will be providing Kindness Bags to students in the Sun Prairie community.
The Kindness Bag Initiative has distributed a total of 8,600 Kindness Bags to children in the Sun Prairie community over the past five years. The initiative began with local youth Weston Hannan’s love for farming in 2017.
Weston’s infectious smile lit up the fields as he, Jerry Tierney, and Tierney Farms planted Weston’s first crop to feed others in his community. Weston’s passion and genuine tenderness
for people and the land warmed the hearts of his family and his neighbors, which led to the basis of forming Harvest in the Gardens (a nonprofit organization focused on sharing their bounty with those less fortunate). Harvest in the Gardens is led by April and Dan Hannan along with Melissa and Marty O’Connor.
Weston, now 11 years old, along with his parents and the O’Connor family, will be joining volunteers at Sunshine Place to help pack the Kindness Bags on Nov. 11.
In addition to financial support from Harvest in the Gardens, Bank of Sun Prairie and Gorilla Movers are partnering with Sunshine Place to support the distribution of kindness bags.
The Sun Prairie Lions Club, Bank of Sun Prairie, Independent Pharmacy Cooperative, and Costco are also providing much needed volunteers for assembly and distribution.
Sunshine Place is the primary community resource center providing coordinated support for individuals and families in need in Sun Prairie and northeastern Dane County.
Since beginning operations in 2007, Sunshine Place has grown to meet the needs of Sun Prairie as the community continues to grow at one of the fastest rates in the state. Through its six programs and eight partner agencies, Sunshine Place delivers food, clothing, and vital services to provide help with both-day-to-day needs and in times of crisis.
For more information, visit sunshineplace.org.