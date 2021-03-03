Dane County deputies arrested a 29-year-old man March 3 in connection with shots fired at Club Bristol, located at the intersection of highways N and V in the Town of Bristol.
Sgt. Sherry Casper said at 1:20 a.m., Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of gun shots outside of Club Bristol Gentleman’s Club.
The establishment was struck with rounds from a firearm and there were no reported injuries. Zachary Leonard, age 29, fled the scene and drove into a ditch, east of Highway N.
Casper said Leonard was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on first offense operating while intoxicated, as well as other gun-related charges.
