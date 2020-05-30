The Sun Prairie Area School District’s contract with Kobussen Buses Ltd. of Sun Prairie will extend through June 30, 2022 but the SPASD will pay Kobussen’s drivers 85 percent of the money they would have received had COVID-19 not closed schools.
That’s because the Sun Prairie School Board voted to amend its existing contract with Kobussen to extend the contract through the 2022 school year.
The SPASD has contracted with Kobussen for 14 years. The SPASD awarded Kobussen a five-year contract in 2016 as a result of a bid.
Last fall, Kobussen contacted the district to request an extension to the current contract. Since then, Business Services has been working on the extension, according to Phil Frei, SPASD Director of Business & Finance.
For Kobussen, COVID-19 has had a major impact on contract revenue.
“The continuation of busing service by a reliable transportation contractor is of the utmost importance for a district,” Frei wrote in the memo. “Getting students to schools in a safe and timely manner is foundational for education. Overall, the district has been pleased with Kobussen’s service. Bidding transportation just for the sake of bidding transportation, given the small number of contractors in the market, does not always produce an effective result. It’s not uncommon that costs actually increase for the district.
“If the contractor cost increase is reasonably defendable — within yearly consumer price index increases — stability and relationship play a very important role,” Frei added in the memo. “Obviously, service satisfaction is the first evaluation factor before considering whether to entertain a contract extension.”
Key aspects of the contract extension include:
• The contract would be extended one year to end on June 30, 2022. Also, language was added that the contract can be extended yearly if both parties agree on the terms.
• Adding one year on the average age of the fleet from seven to eight.
• Paying Kobussen 85% of the daily rate charge for the days impacted by COVID-19 in 2019-20. Kobussen must continue to pay its SPASD staff, and if they receive any federal or state aid, they will reimburse the district for service payments that the district has also provided compensation for. The district is agreeable to this in order to maintain continuation of stable and satisfactory bus service.
• Future non-school days (pandemic, etc.) will be paid: 85% for days 1-10; 75% for days 11-20; negotiations for days beyond 20.
• Increase payments to Kobussen yearly by CPI with a floor of 2% and a ceiling of 4%.
A comparison shows SPASD is not alone in paying its busing contractor: Comparably sized and area districts paid between 60 percent (Kenosha) and 100 percent (McFarland and Verona) to their bus contractors.
Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter said when COVID-19 hit, there was no language in the contract to address it. She said the district tried to find out with stimulus and different funding how to treat the transportation contractor, even going to the U.S. Department of Education to ask questions.
The federal Department of Education referred the matter to states, and Rosseter said the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has provided guidance to school districts on how to handle transportation for this period.
Rosseter also urged the board to be careful to balance the taxpayer dollars and having a transportation provider to get kids to school when face-to-face instruction begins again.
Five Kobussen drivers wrote letters to the board, seeking extension of the contract and that they missed their students.
The contract extension includes a provision that if Kobussen successfully obtains a Payroll Protection Payment grant from the federal government that it will reimburse the district for the cost of the $681,006.42 payment.
“First and foremost, these are our people,” Sun Prairie School Board Vice President Tom Weber said during board discussion of the extension during the four hour and 10 minute Sun Prairie School Board meeting on May 26.
Weber said he’s tried to get bus drivers included in some district training relating to kids previously. He said in some cases bus drivers are as important as other district staffers. “I think they deserve the same respect that our other employees get as well,” Weber said.
Rosseter said she wants to know the status of state aid payments to the district before exploring a further extension with Kobussen, but that she was hoping to keep Kobussen as the district’s busing contractor for years to come.
“I’m just really appreciative of the job the drivers do for us,” Weber said.
Schroeder echoed some of the same support voiced by Weber and Rosseter. Schroeder said the SPASD and Kobussen have worked together well. “We don’t often think of bus drivers as educators,” Schroeder added, “but in this district, they are.”
Dan Kobussen from Kobussen Buses Ltd. thanked the board for its praise.
“It goes both ways,” Kobussen said, referring to the great working relationship with the SPASD. He said Kobussen Buses Ltd. wants to proceed with that arrangement and partnership.
Board members approved the contract by showing a ‘thumbs up’ on their computer screens as part of the Zoom meeting.
