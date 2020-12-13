Facing an unknown state budget and the possibility of limited state money due to COVID-19, the Sun Prairie School Board held its first 2021-22 budget discussions on Monday, Dec. 7.
Referred to as “The Big Rocks Discussion,” the initial discussions about each budget are a “30,000 foot view” of the budget and its expenditures of more than $250,000 in the annual budget.
Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) Director of Business & Finance Phil Frei explained district administration is building the budget with “two huge unknowns.” Besides the state budget unknown, the district also does not know what schools will be given as a per-pupil increase.
Among the “Big Rocks” outlined by Frei as Prior Year Initiative Carryovers Impacting 2021-22 Budget: The joint SPASD-City of Sun Prairie Wellness Clinic; funding for Sun Prairie West High School operations; and professional educator salary “catch-up” to bring educator compensation up to the Dane County average.
Superintendent Brad Saron also said the board needs to consider the continued use of Fund 80. Also known as the community service fund, Fund 80 is used to account for activities such as adult education, community recreation programs such as evening swimming pool operation and softball leagues, elderly food service programs, non-special education preschool, day care services and other programs which are not elementary and secondary educational programs.
Other administrative considerations to be used in planning the 2021-22 budget include hiring the Sun Prairie West High School Planning Principal, Title I Funding Shortfalls, and allocations for implementing recommendations from the School Board’s Bullying Task Force.
Of the Title I Funding, Saron added, “The revenue is backing off but certainly the needs are not.” According to the Department of Public Instruction, a Wisconsin Title I school is eligible to implement a schoolwide program if the poverty level, (determined by free and reduced meal counts, Wisconsin Works (W-2), census, or Medicaid) is at or above 40%. Schools not meeting this requirement need a waiver from the DPI in order to implement a schoolwide program.
As part of the budget discussion, the school board reviewed data from Forecast 5 Analytics, which compares the district with other similarly sized districts in Wisconsin (view the PDF, including the Forecast 5 information) with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Board members generally agreed that the Wellness Clinic remained an item the district must remain committed to, especially with three more years without a health insurance increase. Board President Steve Schroeder said the administrative team will be presenting specific data in the near future about the use of the clinic during its first six months and how the clinic is helping to save the district health insurance expenditures.
Other items raised by board members during the “Big Rocks” discussion included salaries for all staffers; spending for Sun Prairie Community Schools without a new site location this year; technology needs in the district; use of instructional aides and busing.
Relating to the district’s busing contract, Frei said the SPASD’s current contract with Kobussen expires at the end of the 2021-22 school year and accounts for about 4 percent of the annual budget.
Board member Dave Hokestra said he believed the 2021-22 budget will have a lot of unknowns even if the board plans for them. As a result, Hoekstra said, the board should budget accordingly and fairly conservatively. He urged the board to think about what taxpayers are going through in terms of furloughs and budget cuts to stay in business.
“This might sound callous, but our employees haven’t felt any of that,” Hoekstra said, adding that the board needs to spend the district’s money wisely.
Board Vice President Tom Weber said he thinks it is important to maintain a commitment to staff salaries and the Wellness Clinic. The board’s focus needs to be around mental health for kids; social and emotional learning as well as work with racial and social justice. He asked that the board and administration consider how to attract students to the district in the future, too, citing this year’s enrollment drop as a possible reason to think about student recruitment in the future.
No board action was required because the budget discussion is the first of many that will culminate with the adoption of the 2021-22 tax levy during the SPASD Annual Electors Meeting in October 2021.
