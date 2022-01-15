On the same night it postponed consideration of mixed residential and single family development on Egre Road, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Jan. 11 recommended city council approval of two items that could bring a new 134,000 sq. ft. industrial building to the Sun Prairie Business Park.
City Planner Sarah Sauer said Property Acquisition Company sought a conditional use permit (CUP) to allow the new facility to exceed the Business Park maximum building height of 40 feet. The city is seeking approval of a certified survey map.
The CSM reconfigures approximately 75.73 acres of land in the Sun Prairie Business Park situated at the southeast corner of the intersection of North Bristol Street and Egre Road. The CSM divides the land into three lots and one outlot dedicated for stormwater management.
Sauer wrote in her report to the plan commission that the still-unknown applicant proposes to construct a 134,000 sq. ft. food production and storage facility with a maximum height of 46 feet on land currently owned by the city just north of Technology Drive in the Sun Prairie Business Park.
The CSM is being reviewed concurrently with the CUP request to create a 15.9-acre parcel for the proposed development.
The applicant is requesting approval of the CUP prior to securing ownership of the land and submitting full construction plans, so conceptual site plans have been provided.
If the CUP is approved by the Sun Prairie City Council, an application for a site plan review will be submitted for city staff approval prior to the issuance of a building permit.
Gary Chase, whose property is located just west of the proposed facility, asked about where the storm water from the proposed facility would go. He said he is concerned about more storm water draining onto his land.
Sun Prairie Community Development Director Scott Kugler said the area where the proposed food production and storage facility is located drains to the west, but that most of the remaining Business Park parcels drain to the east.
“I just don’t care to have more water put on my property,” Chase told the commission during the Zoom meeting.
Kugler suggested a meeting with City Engineer Tom Veith to review the storm water plan associated with the new development.
Commissioners voted to recommend final city council approval in accordance with city staff recommendations.
CR Devco tabled until February 8
Kugler announced the two items from developer CR Devco — an annexation of 40,171 acres from the Town of Bristol and a general development plan mixed residential development with 172 single story attached dwellings and 12 single family residential lots on 41.52 acres — be tabled at the developer’s request. The land is located at the southeast corner of North Bird Street and Egre Road.
Kugler apologized in advance if those who wanted to speak would be delayed, but he said residents located within 300 feet of the proposed development were notified by postcard about the delay.
One person submitted a comment in advance of the meeting saying he favored the proposal.
“I’d like to submit my support for the proposed project on North Bird Street and Egre Rd,” wrote Kellan Reierson. “Currently, many residents are experiencing a brutal housing market with low supply, increased prices, and unprecedented competition. Although this plan does not detail this housing to be deemed affordable or for residents in need, I do believe that 184 additional homes, in any form, could help alleviate some of the housing issues the city is facing.”
Commissioners agreed to table both items until the commission’s Feb. 8 meeting.
Jiffy Lube plan backed
Acting on a city staff recommendation, commissioners recommended council approval for a General Development Plan (GDP) and a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to construct a 3,000 sq. ft. Jiffy Lube automotive service center at 610 Spring St., near the new Chase Bank located there.
In her report recommending commission approval to the council, Sauer wrote that if the council approves the plan, the new Jiffy Lube’s proposed hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with roughly 8 to 11 employees.
The applicant anticipates construction to begin in July 2022, according to Sauer.