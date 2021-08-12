City alders keep dead end sidewalk project in CIP plan

There are multimillion dollar projects in the city’s 2022 Capital Improvement Plan but a relatively small project is getting pushback from residents.
A group of homeowners says putting sidewalks on the dead end portion of Major Way doesn’t make sense and will lead people to think there’s access to the Sun Prairie Aquatic Center.
Laura Cantrall and Tim Meyer voiced their concerns virtually to city alders.
“I think the money could be better spent on a project that could benefit more people,” Cantrall told the Committee of the Whole members at the Aug. 3 meeting.
The Committee of the Whole has been reviewing the CIP projects before it votes on the plan during the city’s 2022 budget discussions. The plan calls for $5.2 million in street reconstruction projects next year.
The city’s policy is to install sidewalks on both sides of the street during new construction and reconstruction projects. See the city’s sidewalk policy at https://cityofsunprairie.com/1166/Active-Transportation for details.
Other proposed street reconstruction projects include Dover Way, Harvard, Queens, Ring, Highway C/Grand Avenue and a Columbus Street extension in the Sun Prairie Business Park.
City staff cited federal research that shows sidewalks are safer for pedestrians, encourage exercise and can boost home values. The narrowing of roads during sidewalk installation also slows down motorists, according to Federal Highway Administration reports.
City planners and public safety department heads—EMS and police—also support sidewalks. Alders in favor of sidewalks noted that street reconstructions are done every 50 years, so they have to think of the safety of future residents too — something Meyer found fault with.
“You don’t represent future generations, you represent the people today,” said Meyer during the virtual public comments
Meyer also had issues with trees being cut down for the project and senior citizens having trouble shoveling snow from sidewalks.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs says he usually supports sidewalks but voted against the Major Way sidewalk plans because it didn’t include access to the Sun Prairie Aquatic Center. He said he would change his mind if that was part of the project. Later, he asked city staff to include cost figures for accessing the center as a possible option.
District 1 Alder Theresa McIlroy supported the Major Way project for its connection with other city sidewalks and favored following city policy.
“If we have an ordinance, we should follow the ordinance or get rid of it,” McIlroy said.
District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie’s motion to get the Major Way dead end street sidewalks portion removed from the CIP failed. The Committee of the Whole will take up the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan at future meetings.
Public comment can be made virtually by registering in advance for city meetings (see city meeting agenda on www.cityofsunprairie.com for details), by emailing councilandmayor@cityofsunprairie.com, or through the Survey Monkey link on the meeting agenda.