Royle Printing recently announced the purchase of a late model Goss Sunday 2000 48-Page Press. The investment complements Royle’s existing press capacity and will help the company grow its position in catalog and magazine markets.
The press was originally purchased and installed in 2015 and became operational in mid-2016. The 8-unit Goss S2000 48-page press provides a broad range of print formats and page configurations for high-volume catalog and magazine projects. The press has a combination and double form folder capable of producing a 48-page signature or a variety of different page configurations (i.e., 4, 8, 12, 16, 24, 32, and 48).
Installation will commence in the coming month, with the start-up and commissioning taking place in September.
“Timing is everything. To find and purchase a press in this condition with so few hours,
and yet so many capabilities is a great opportunity,” states Chris Carpenter, president
and owner of Royle Printing.
“With our growing presence in the catalog and magazine space, we’ve been considering various investments in equipment and technology,” Carpenter added. “This purchase will certainly help us better serve our growing list of clients.”
With two locations in Sun Prairie, Royle Printing is an independently owned and managed printing company specializing in graphic and distribution services that has met the needs of publishers, direct mailers, associations, universities, and corporate partners for more than 70 years. From humble beginnings as a newspaper publisher, Royle’s current role is to provide innovative and adaptable print and digital solutions to clients, with integrity and ingenuity.
