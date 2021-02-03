City proposes restrictions on Park and Ride long-term parking

Note: This story was updated since it appeared in the print edition of the Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 Sun Prairie Star.
City officials are eyeing Park and Ride lot restrictions with a recent uptick of RV and campers parking in the O’Keeffe Avenue lot.
The 73-stall Park and Ride lot was built for the city’s Metro bus commuters but city officials report that there have been issues with vehicles parking more than 24 hours.
Sun Prairie Public Works Committee members took up the discussion last Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Sun Prairie Police monitor the lot but can’t issue citations or fines because the Park and Ride lot doesn’t have parking restrictions like other city municipal lots.
“Without restrictions, we have no enforcement mechanism to ask that these vehicles are moved,” said City Planner Philip Gritzmacher Jr.
Gritzmacher said he knows of three complaints of RV/campers in the lot but the issue may be more visible because less vehicles are using the lot now. He said neighboring residents have complained of potential safety concerns or perceived concerns in the park and ride lot. Gritzmacher said one RVer left a lot of trash in the lot. People living out of their car are also using the lot, Sun Prairie police report.
Proposed restrictions would ban campers, RV, trailers, boats and other vehicles 22 feet or longer in the lot. Long-term parking (up to 7 days) would be allowed in the southern portion of the lot if the driver provides the city with the vehicle make, model, license plate and duration of use. Parking between 11 p.m.- 5 a.m. would be prohibited in the rest of the stalls.
A majority of public works committee members support a ban on camper and RV parking in the lot.
Others didn’t want to see the lot turn into Dutch Mill park and ride lot that is a Van Galder Bus stop and allows overnight and seven-day parking.
‘I don’t see this as the Dutch Mill Park and Ride lot with (people) getting on a bus to Chicago and getting on a plane,” Stocker said. “This is for utilizing to and from downtown Madison, that is what the intention was.”
More lenience on long-term parking was encouraged by other Public Works Committee members.
“Allowing long-term, while it wasn’t the intended use of the parking lot, is the natural evolution of transit and it will encourage people to use mass transit and use this as a hub,” said Public Works Committee citizen member Kelvin Santiago.
The city’s park and ride daily average usage was at 50-75 percent before the pandemic but has slowed down considerably as more people work remotely, Gritzmacher said. The city opened the park and ride lot, at a cost of more than $500,000, in the fall of 2019 to coincide with the launch of the city’s first Metro express bus route.
The proposed park and ride restrictions are being sent back to the Sun Prairie Transit Commission for review.
