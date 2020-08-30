Two Sun Prairie schools will be enrolled as part of a state program that could help reduce the unpaid student meal deficit in the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD), thanks to action taken Aug. 24 by the Sun Prairie School Board.
SPASD Director of School Nutrition Kathy Walker explained in a memo to the board that the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) is a four-year reimbursement option for high poverty schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students enrolled within an eligible school.
“The intention is to improve access to school meals in eligible high poverty schools,” Walker wrote in the report detailing the background behind the program.
Walker said the CEP uses certification information directly uploaded from state programs, including but not limited to Food Share and Wisconsin Works (W-2).
Categorically eligible homeless students, foster students, etc. are also included to increase federal USDA reimbursement for school districts. Eligible students are verified through these means instead of using the traditional paper Free and Reduced Price Meal Application, Walker wrote.
A school is eligible to participate in CEP if the Department of Instruction (DPI) Identified Student Percentage (IDS) is at least 40%. The IDS is multiplied by a factor (1.6) to determine the percentage of total meals served that will be reimbursed at the federal free rate.
The remaining percentage of total meals is reimbursed at the federal paid rate. Any cost of providing meals above the federal reimbursement rate must be covered with non-federal funds, which may include Fund 50 State Match for school breakfast and revenue from a la carte sales.
“The claiming percentages are guaranteed for up to four years, and provisions are in place to adjust percentages, add new sites, or withdraw sites each year,” Walker added in her report.
Walker recommended the Nutrition Program continue to operate Westside Elementary and Prairie Phoenix Academy schools under CEP, because both were selected from DPI’s “CEP Annual Notification of Schools” published eligible list.
Walker studied the parameters of the program and verified with DPI that for the 2020-21 school year the percentage of eligible free meals for Prairie Phoenix Academy and Westside grouped together will be 84.9% with the remaining 15.1% of meals reimbursed at the paid meal rate. For the 2019-20 school year, 83% were claimed at the free rate with the remaining 17% of meals being claimed by the district at the paid rate.
To obtain funding, programs such as Title 1 and E-rate would still need socioeconomic data that previously came from the Free and Reduced Meal Applications. Under the CEP, Walker wrote in the report, the SPASD Nutrition Department will not be permitted to collect applications from CEP participating schools.
Participation in the program will have an impact, according to Walker. That’s because CEP has increased participation at meal times during the 2019-20 school year by 31 lunches and 40 breakfasts daily — decreasing the amount of Negative Meal Balance Accounts for unpaid meal charges by $6,575 in 2019-20 which results in less money Fund 10 would transfer to Fund 50 to cover these costs.
“Removing the reduced and paid price meal charges has eliminated any financial barriers for families to access school meals that Prairie Phoenix Academy and Westside Elementary students may have otherwise experienced,” Walker wrote in her report. “That money can instead go into the local economy with other needs that families have.”
Walker sought board approval to have the School Nutrition Program request an increase in the Identified Student Percentage based on the June 30, 2020 data (the date was extended due to COVID-19) so that the Community Eligibility Provision continues for Prairie Phoenix Academy and Westside Elementary for the 2020-21 school year.
By increasing the percentage rate this year, the four year cycle starts over, according to Walker, and the SPASD Nutrition Program will annually evaluate whether there should be changes to the CEP parameters through the 2022-23 school year.
The board approved the request, with one board member absent.
