The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) recently announced it will host the 2021 Madison Area Parade of Homes -- featuring both parade-site and scattered-site homes.
Keeping with tradition, the 18 parade-site homes are located next to each other in 5 must-see neighborhoods: Fahey Fields in Fitchburg, Savannah Brooks in DeForest, The Reserve in Sun Prairie, Westbridge in Waunakee, and Windsor Gardens in Windsor.
The 22 scattered-site homes are individually located in distinct neighborhoods across the capital region.
The Parade of Homes will be open daily June 18-27. Parade hours are Monday-Friday 4-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Whether homebuyers are in the market to build or buy a new home, or just want to see the latest in home design trends, the Parade of Homes provides the perfect opportunity to see a variety of homes at different price points and locations over the course of 10 days.
A majority of Parade homes are custom built and open exclusively during the Parade of Homes.
Tickets are available online at madisonareaparadeofhomes.com/tickets. Tickets will be available via cash or credit card at the Parade entry point of the five featured neighborhoods during open hours. General Admission is $15, Senior Admission (Age 65+) is $5, and Child Admission (Ages 6-17) is $5. Tickets allow for one-time entry into the 40 featured Parade homes.
MABA recognizes the current situation facing the local community and is making health and safety for parade attendees, staff, and builders a priority for the duration of the event.
Hand sanitizer and PPE will be available at Parade-site and individual home entrances, high touch points will be disinfected regularly, and homes will be sanitized daily. Face coverings may be required to enter select individual homes.
For more information, visit madisonparadeofhomes.com/home.