The Sun Prairie City Council on Feb. 16 saluted a 9-year-old Royal Oaks girl for her Sunshine Supper fundraising during the same meeting that it also thanked the departing executive director of Sunshine Supper’s umbrella organization, Sunshine Place.
“When I learned about the following story you’re about to hear, it really, really — uh, I get choked up just thinking about it — it really touched my heart on the generosity of this young lady,” remarked District 1 Alder Steve Stocker, who serves on the Sunshine Supper Committee with District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie.
Sunshine Supper offers twice weekly meals — converted to takeout meals since the COVID-19 pandemic last March — for free to the community.
Stocker said he learned about 9-year-old Ella Voss’ recent birthday bake sale that raised $2,400 for Sunshine Supper and he thought she deserved to be recognized, so he asked about a mayoral proclamation. Mayor Paul Esser presented the proclamation on Tuesday night, but Ella also heard appreciative remarks from the program’s founder and Sunshine Place’s new executive director.
“I was so excited to hear about your fundraiser, not only because you wanted to support Sunshine Supper, but it’s your spirit that really is what Sunshine Supper’s spirit is,” remarked Julie Wiedmeyer, who helped to co-found Sunshine Supper in 2001.
“You really embody that. And I want you to know that your contribution is. I’m outside, helping distribute those meals each week. I want to tell you, we see families with a lot of small children and large numbers of kids. We’re seeing seniors, people who maybe don’t get out now because they’re at high risk and they’re coming out to the Supper. So you’re helping those people. You’re helping,” Wiedmeyer said.
“One of the amazing ripple effects that your kindness and generosity is having on so many people, because you just can’t imagine the impact. But what I really wanted to also say is with your spirit . . . the spirit of Sunshine Supper is all about caring for other people and thinking outside yourself, caring for community, and being generous,” Wiedmeyer added.
“That sounds exactly like you, Ella . . . And I think Ella, you’re showing all of us that you can be any age to help. You don’t have to have a college degree, you don’t have to be an adult,” Wiedmeyer added. “And so I really want to recognize you for your maturity and knowing that even though you’re 9, you can make a huge difference in the community. And thank you lastly, for just teaching all of us that we need each other and we need to help each other out.”
“That’s a hard one to follow up. Julie, you said it so well,” remarked Sunshine Place’s new executive director, Ann Maastricht. “And Ella, you are such a dear friend to Sunshine Supper, and it’s been such a privilege. I should tell you all — she did a fundraiser last summer, also. And then I got to meet Ella at that time. And I live across the way from her and the cars I heard in our neighborhood just kept coming and kept coming and kept coming for your fundraiser. Thank you so much for all you did. And um, I will definitely stop the next time you have a little bake sale at your house.”
“It doesn’t sound like it’s so little,” Stocker joked.
Both Ella and her mother, Emily, expressed their appreciation for the proclamation and to be honored.
“I just wanted to say thank you, Steve, for reaching out to me and wanting to hear Ella’s story. Thank you to Mayor Esser for wanting to honor her with this,” Emily Voss said.
“She has felt so special and she didn’t set out to do this for any . . . I’m going to get emotional . . . recognition,” Emily Voss said, getting choked up. “She has a really caring heart for others. So thank you so much to everyone at the Sunshine Place for being such a strong system of support for people in our community. It’s so important. And, I’m so glad we were able to support this amazing program. Thank you so much.”
“Well thank you for this honor,” Ella Voss said. “Um, I thought that I was just going to do a bake sale and then be happy for the rest of my life. But then all of this stuff keeps happening to me. I feel inspired to be inspiring.”
“Those are great words. You could be a good politician, Ella,” Esser said before reading the proclamation. “You inspire all of us with your efforts and, how thoughtful that was of you to take a big day in your life and make it beneficial to others. So thank you Ella, for doing that for us. It’s been a pleasure to have you here with us this evening.”
The Voss proclamation occurred on the same evening that departing Sunshine Place Executive Director Joanna Cervantes received her own proclamation.
“These past four years, it’s been amazing working with the city, having that strong relationship and working and serving our neighbors here in Northeastern Dane County,” remarked Cervantes, who thanked the council and Esser for the proclamation.
“I just want to say thank you for not only your support these past four years, but really since day one of Sunshine Place. I mean, you guys have really allowed us to put our best foot forward in helping our families,” Cervantes said. “Thank you for supporting me and thank you in our transition and . . . I welcome and I’m excited for Ann’s new role as the executive director here with Sunshine Place. And, I’m leaving in a very happy place here with Sun Prairie. As I told Mayor Esser, I think it was last Friday, I am leaving as the executive director, but I’m not leaving Sun Prairie.”
Maastricht also praised Cervantes in her role, but described it from a unique perspective.
“I got to see her work behind the scenes and she just has a wisdom about her that will be missed, that I will miss leaning on as we move forward,” said Maastricht, who told alders she was unaware Cervantes would also be getting a proclamation.
“But she certainly leaves Sunshine Place in a much better place than she found it four years ago. I think I keep saying that we’re doing better and better at serving the community, getting all the programs together and collaborating with the community,” Maastricht said.
“And so thank you, Joanna, for all you did to bring Sunshine Place to where it is today because it’s leaps and bounds ahead. And that’s even speaking for me. Working with Julie on Sunshine Supper for so many years, we have seen it since the start and it’s just grown tremendously under your leadership.
“Thank you very much and you’re leaving it in good hands for me,” Maastricht said. “And I really appreciate that, but I still am very much going to miss you.”
Stocker joked that he knew why Cervantes — who received the Sun Prairie Star’s Best Citizen award in 2019 and the Service Above Self Award from the Sun Prairie Rotary Club — was leaving Sunshine Place.
“It finally hit me why Joanna is leaving — it sounds like there’s no awards left to win in the city,” Stocker said. “And so she has to move on now to get the awards at the county level. So congratulations, Joanna. We will miss you.”
“You’re vastly talented Joanna,” Esser said, thanking Cervantes before proceeding with the remainder of the agenda. “We are going to hear more from you in the years ahead. It’s our pleasure to have known you.”
