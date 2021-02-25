The Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) is investigating a fatal Feb. 24 car-pedestrian crash.
SPPD Sgt. Nolan Pickar said at 9:25 p.m. a vehicle was driving eastbound on West Main Street at the intersection of Foxdale Drive.
At the intersection, the vehicle collided with a pedestrian that was crossing West Main Street.
A SPPD Officer witnessed the crash while en route to a separate call for service, and immediately stopped and rendered aid to the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Pickar said the vehicle operator stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The name of the pedestrian is not being released pending notification of next of kin.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the victim once able.
The Sun Prairie Fire Department, Sun Prairie EMS, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the SPPD with the investigation, which is still on going with enforcement action is pending.
Pickar said the exact location of the pedestrian in relation to the crosswalk is still being investigated.
Individuals with information are asked to contact the SPPD Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at the SPPD Tip Line, 608-837-6300.
