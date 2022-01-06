Every quarter, the Sun Prairie American Legion and Auxiliary sponsor an opportunity to donate blood.
The next American Red Cross Community Blood Drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan.11, 2022, from 1-6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St.
The American Red Cross will collect whole blood and double red cells.
January is National Blood Donor Month. Unfortunately, the Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade and patient care is being affected right now. Donor turnout is reaching the lowest levels ever and the American Red Cross is struggling to keep hospital blood bank shelves full.
A dangerously low blood supply means hospitals are faced to make difficult decisions every day because they are receiving 25% fewer blood products, forcing them to defer patient surgeries, including organ transplants. Hospital demand remains strong, but fewer donors are coming in—perhaps because of the holiday season, vacation travel or regular activities having resumed.
At the same time, the American Red Cross is also dealing with relentless issues due to the pandemic, including ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations. Impending winter weather conditions are making things even worse.
In order to allay any concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, the American Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control:
• Blood collection locations are regulated for health and safety and Red Cross is increasing communication and resources to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
• Blood donation collections are essential healthcare services per the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and continue even if Stay at Home orders are put in place by local and state governments.
• Signs are posted in facilities asking people not to enter if they are not feeling well or if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 without PPE or distancing per CDC guidance in the 14 days preceding the blood drive.
• Staffers are required to change gloves, sanitize hands and wipe down beds with disinfectant between donors as well as frequently clean high touch surfaces.
• Only donors, volunteers and staffers are allowed to enter the facilities for health and safety purposes.
• There is no deferral for COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters authorized for use in the U.S.
• As of Nov. 1, 2021, all staff must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19
• Donors and staff are required to wear face coverings and encourage use of N95 or KN95 masks if available. If donors do not have a face covering, they will be provided with one when they arrive, and hand sanitizer is available at blood drives for donors, staff and volunteers.
• Donors must schedule appointments to ensure health and safety protocols. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS (1 800 733 2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Donating blood is completely safe; a donor cannot contract any diseases from donating blood because a sterile kit is used once and thrown away. Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need.
American Red Cross and the Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333 and Sun Prairie Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 appreciate the volunteers and supporters who have given their time and blood donations to enable the Red Cross to perform its lifesaving mission.