The Sun Prairie Plan Commission is scheduled to consider a self-storage facility and a children’s dental center request among its other agenda items on Tuesday, July 13.
The commission will consider two items relating to the self-storage facility:
• A public hearing will be held on a request by FC Land LLC for approval of an amendment to the West Prairie Village General Development Plan (GDP) to add indoor storage as a permitted use, to grant an additional access along the north side of West Main Street between North Wildwood Street and North Thompson Road, and to modify sign standards for properties fronting West Main Street; and
• A public meeting will be held on a request by BSH, Companies LLC for approval of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to allow a three-story indoor self-storage facility located at the northeast corner of West Main Street and North Wildwood Street.
Children’s Dental Center of Madison is seeking city approval of a PIP to allow a dental office at 250 N. City Station Drive.
Other agenda items include:
• Certified Survey Map request. The commission will consider a request by Prairie Trail Residences LLC to approve a two-lot CSM to divest lands located at 3100 Pleasant Street and 3116-3118 Prospect Drive from the Providence Square Condominiums.
• Park improvements in Smith’s Crossing. The commission will consider a request by Veridian Homes PB LLC to amend the Smith’s Crossing McCoy Addition PIP to construct park improvements, including two pickle ball courts, in Outlot 89, located on Leopold Way, east of Brown Bear Way and Koshkonong Way.
• Annexation request. The commission will consider a request by JBA, LLC for approval of a petition for Direct Annexation of approximately 40.152 acres of land located in the 1700 block of Columbus Street from the Town of Bristol. This is the location of the proposed Quarra Stone headquarters facility, and marks the first step in the process.
• TIF 12 request. The commission will conduct a public hearing on a request from the City of Sun Prairie to amend Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) District No. 12 to add territory to the District and to update the project plan expenditures for lands located approximately one-half mile east of the intersection of Egre Road and Highway N.
Online meeting
Due to the on-going COVID-19 Pandemic, the July 13 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting will be held remotely, but begin at 7 p.m.
Interested individuals may watch the meeting live on KSUN (channel 983 on Spectrum Cable or channels 13 or 1013 on TDS Cable), or on demand at ksun.tv.
Information on how to submit public comments and remotely participate in the Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, will be found on the city’s website, cityofsunprairie.com.
More information about the July 13 plan commission meeting agenda items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Division by phone at 608-825-1107.