Downtown’s MCV Salon is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021, the story began years ago with founders Mary and Bill Volker laying the foundation for the salon.
Mary Volker began her more than 30-year career in the beauty industry with an apprenticeship in Mequon at Erik of Norway Salon in 1973. Her skills were recognized with national hair cutting and styling awards.
Erik Knudsen, her mentor, later expanded his brand and opened the Aveda Institute in Chicago.
Inspired by the potential of the beauty industry and wanting to fill a need within the Sun Prairie community, Mary opened MCV Salon in 2001 to create an Aveda Concept Salon with a focus on personalized service backed by a well-educated, caring team of stylists.
MCV Salon originally opened a small one-room salon at Main and Bird Street but became a local favorite, outgrowing the space. In 2004, MCV Salon relocated to its current space in Cannery Square, adjacent to Cannery Square Park, in downtown Sun Prairie.
The expansion of MCV Salon inspired the salon’s receptionist — also Mary’s stepdaughter, Lindsey — to pursue a career in the beauty industry.
While working at the salon through high school, Lindsey gained an interest and appreciation of the business. In 2007, she completed her Cosmetology and Cosmetology Educator training at the Aveda Institute Chicago.
After teaching and serving as the Director of Education in Chicago, Lindsey returned to Wisconsin. and began as a stylist at MCV Salon in 2015.
MCV Salon offers hair styling, hair cutting, hair color, facials, waxing, makeup, and nails. “We are a full service salon” Lindsey said when asked what services the salon offers with its 16 employees.
Mary retired in 2018, so Lindsey and her husband, Carmelo, purchased MCV Salon with the intent of upholding, nurturing, and continuing to grow the family business.
Their goal is to keep in place Mary’s vision for MCV – a fun, professional, and caring salon with a team environment — alive for years to come.
When asked what makes MCV different from other salons, Lindsey offered an MCV team response: “Everyone who walks in the door feels welcome. The dedication and ethics start with the ownership and continues through our team. We are like family here. We have constant love and support from each other as well as our clients. Our great energy, communication, trust and teamwork ensures the best possible safety, sanitation and service to our wonderful community.”
MCV loves downtown
Few can think of MCV without the salon’s legacy downtown location, which offers plenty of advantages, especially being one of the first businesses to open in Cannery Square.
“Location is the most important thing when picking the space, even from the beginning. And it has always been our advantage — people, absolutely love coming downtown for their services,” Lindsey said. “And of course, being next to Beans ’n Cream, and the rest of the downtown businesses, the Cannery Square Park and the events like there are.”
As for disadvantages, there are very few, according to Lindsey.
“I wouldn’t even say parking, but that could be the one thing.”
Lindsey even compared the salon’s location and Cannery Square to being part of a neighborhood: “They (the clients) like feeling part of a small town rather than a retail feel, for example, on the other side of town. They like that nice, quaint, downtown feeling.” “We just love being part of the Business Improvement District, which is a benefit as well, being able to partner with them.”
The arrival of COVID-19 hasn’t dampened enthusiasm for the salon or celebrating its anniversary. But the impact of COVID-19 has definitely been felt, because MCV Salon closed briefly.
“Like most businesses, we are at a reduced capacity, but thankfully, our team has stayed safe this whole time,” Lindsey said. “We’ve been able to stay open since we’ve reopened and the clients leave reviews that they feel safe with our protocols.
“And, I think the most important thing was that thankfully, being in Wisconsin, we didn’t have to reopen right away, especially in Dane County,” Lindsey said. “We had a lot of time to prepare and get the supplies needed. And my goal was try to keep everything as close to the same as possible and we’ve really been able to maintain that.”
The biggest challenge, she said, is the salon’s capacity so staff can follow appropriate social distancing as well as following mask guidelines.
But beyond COVID, the future looks bright for MCV Salon.
“We just want to continue to add team members and, we want to stay open per COVID,” Lindsey said. “I think that as long as we continue to provide a great working environment for people in our community and great services for people in our community, we will be happy with that.”
