Water services are scheduled to be installed the week of May 11-15 2020 as part of the Grandview Drive project, according to Clint Christenson, staff engineer with the City of Sun Prairie.
Christenson said one crew will be connecting water main at Grandview Court on May 11. Once that is completed that crew will be installing new water services. A grading crew will be doing removals and road building starting at Fitness Run on May 11.
The other underground crew will be finishing sanitary laterals and installing new water services at the east end of Grandview Drive. That crew will then start installing storm sewer from Tower Drive with the grading crew to follow them with removals and road building, Christenson said.
Individuals with questions may contact Christenson by email at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com.
