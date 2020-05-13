The Dane County Rehabilitation Program (DCRP), funded by the Dane County Community Development Block Grant and operated by Project Home, is currently accepting applications to serve low-to-moderate income (LMI) homeowners in Dane County.
The DCRP is a non-interest bearing, deferred-payment loan program available through Project Home. A mortgage will be signed and filed to secure the re-payment of the loan when a customer’s home is sold or is no longer their main residence.
Eligible repairs may include roofing, siding, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, safety concerns, and accessibility modifications.
The home must be fully code-compliant at the completion of renovations done through DCRP. Condos and mobile homes on leased land are not eligible.
Eligibility Requirements:
• Resident must reside in one of the participating municipalities in Dane County.
• Income cannot exceed 80% of the County Median Income (CMI), which is $52,850 for a single-person household and $75,500 for a four-person household.
• Home Assessment must be at or below $233,000 for a single family home.
• Your property has NOT been through the DCRP program in the past.
• Participants must be in good standing with all other mortgage holders.
• Homes must need between $5,001 — $24,999 worth of repair work
• Owner’s loan-to-value ratio cannot exceed 95%.
The purpose of the program is to provide assistance to low- and moderate-income Dane County homeowners who are in need of significant home repairs.
The Dane County Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) invests in community-based groups that forward the priorities to:
• Create decent, affordable housing
• Create suitable living environments
• Expand economic opportunities
Projects occur throughout the year as income-eligible homeowners contact Project Home and their homes are evaluated for possible participation in the program. Rehab projects are performed at homes throughout Dane County, excluding the City of Madison (which has its own program) and a few non-participating communities.
For more information, contact Wyolanda Singleton at 608-246-3737 ext. 2200 or by email at wyolandas@projecthomewi.org .
