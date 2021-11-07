Even though at press time the Sun Prairie Cardinals football team was still very much in action, it is also time to look forward to Sun Prairie Media Center’s live coverage of another sport: Boys’ and girls’ basketball.
After a 2019-20 campaign that was cut short and an abbreviated 2020-21 season, the Sun Prairie Cardinals boys and girls varsity basketball teams are excited to be back with a full schedule of games and to be playing in front of fans all season.
But if you can’t make it to the game, rest assured that there will be coverage of both boys and girls hoops provided by the Sun Prairie Media Center on KSUN (Charter cable channel 983 and TDS channels 10 and 1013), on 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio, and online at sunprairiemediacenter.com.
While details are still being finalized, the SPMC is planning to provide coverage of 46 games, with the majority of home games airing on both KSUN and 103.5 FM.
Most away games will be exclusive to 103.5 FM with video coverage provided when possible. Of course all video coverage will be available on the SPMC’s Roku and Apple TV channels and all coverage will also be available on the SPMC app, available to download for free from Google Play and the App Store.
Boys games will be called by SPMC veteran and all-around hoops expert Mike Mathison with coverage of girls’ games provided by a rotation of superb broadcasters.
“We are thrilled to be getting into basketball season,” said SPMC director Jeff Robbins. “Both programs have great reputations and this will be their last hurrah as the only teams in town before sharing the spotlight with the Wolves next year. I want to thank our fantastic crew, announcers – especially Mike Mathison – sponsors, and the school district for everything they do to make these broadcasts possible.”
Basketball sponsors for the 2021-22 campaign include Woodman’s, Concrete Lifting Technologies, Culver’s of Sun Prairie, TDS, Eagan Automotive, Bank of Sun Prairie, Hebl and Hebl Attorneys at Law, and S&K Automotive.
Basketball broadcast ponsorship opportunities remain for any business that wants to get involved in this exclusive coverage.
Interested potential sponsors should contact Jeff Robbins at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com or via phone at 608-837-4193.