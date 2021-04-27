Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #113 calling a special election for the 37th Assembly District, as a vacancy has been created by the election of State Senator John Jagler to the 13th Senate District.
Evers ordered the special election to be held on July 13, 2021. If a primary is necessary, it will be held on June 15, 2021.
Circulation of nomination papers for candidates may begin today, April 27, 2021, and must be filed by 5 p.m. on May 18, 2021.
