Sgt. Ray Thomson has been promoted to Lieutenant in the Sun Prairie Police Department, replacing Lt. Kevin Konopacki, who will retire in early 2021.
Thomson joined the SPPD in January 2008 and worked as a patrol officer on both second and third shifts. In 2013, the SPPD promoted Thomson to the position of patrol sergeant. He was one of the department’s first district sergeants.
Thomson has been very active in the department’s district policing and community policing programs.
Thomson was a sergeant until taking on the role of Community Policing Sergeant in April 2020.
Konopacki said the Sun Prairie Police Commission announced the promotion recently.
“We’re very excited to have Ray as part of our command staff,” remarked Konopacki, who explained the SPPD wanted to have a roughly one month overlap between when the new lieutenant was named and he retires. “His passion, community involvement and commitment to core values are second to none.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.