On the day it forwarded the preliminary 2021-22 budget to the annual electors meeting, the Sun Prairie School Board on Aug. 23 received direct criticism for not only inappropriate comments by some board members, but also its lack of fiduciary responsibility.
Town of Sun Prairie resident Roger Fetterly wrote in a letter to the board to criticize “highly questionable” spending by the district.
“After inappropriate and derogatory remarks by the School Board compliance officer about Wisconsin legislators at the public hearing on the 2021-22 proposed budget — which received no public input — it is likely that the board will unanimously approve adoption of the administrations appropriations and spending of taxpayers dollars,” Fetterly wrote.
“Over the last five years the board has neglected its fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers to ensure that public funds are used for appropriate purposes,” Fetterly added.
Examples provided by Fetterly, which he said he obtained using public records requests, include:
• Former High School principal, Keith Nerby, used a BMO Harris credit card to purchase numerous $30 gift cards for winners of the “Where’s Nerby” contest conducted for high school staff.
“These gift cards were for use at the Full Mile Beer Brewery, Crumbl Cookie shop, Glorias Mexican Restaurant, Culvers, Marcus Theater, Nitty Gritty and Beans ’n Cream,” Fetterly wrote.
Other staff used Walmart credit cards to purchase Walmart gift cards. Also Amazon gift card were purchased with Amazon credit cards. There was no explanation of how or who spent these taxpayers funds.
• Nerby submitted a request for reimbursement of $100 for what was described as “trivia,” for which there was no further supporting documentation.
• A check written for rent at a private residence at the Hanover Square Apartments. “The supporting documents were heavily redacted, so justification was impossible,” Fetterly wrote.
“These and many other examples are available of the poor control of finances in the Sun Prairie School District Administration. The School Board under its Coherent Governance policies is an excuse for avoiding their fiduciary responsibilities,” Fetterly wrote.
Avoiding any commentary about the letter or the allegations, the board forwarded the previously accepted 2021-22 budget proposal to the annual meeting of electors, set for Monday, Oct 4 at 6 p.m. in the Sun Prairie High School Performing Arts Center.
Sun Prairie Area School District Director of Business & Finance, Phil Frei, said the proposed budget is the culmination of 12 months of work by the administration and school board and ties directly to, and supports, the board’s Strategic Plan (watch a screencast reviewed by the board for the Aug. 23 meeting in the Videos section at sunprairiestar.com and with the online version of this story).
One of the remaining budget question marks, according to Frei, is the extra $100 million that Gov. Tony Evers added to the State budget for K-12 education.
Frei said the $226M preliminary proposed 2021-22 budget is based on the following key items:
• $1.7M additional for 6 strategic budget items.
• $0 increase to the revenue cap amount.
• A projected enrollment increase of 50 students. Frei said during Monday’s meeting, enrollment is up 71 students, but the actual Third Friday student population count — which is required to be reported to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction as official student enrollment for the school year — could vary.
• A $5 million increase to exceed the revenue cap for teacher salaries and construction costs.
• A 12.7 FTE staffing addition for strategic budget initiatives and grant funded positions.
• A $115.4 million general fund budget.
• Includes a budget of $21.6 million of debt retirement and $82.1M of referendum capital project construction cost.
• A 6% projected property value growth, translating to a projected mill rate of $11.61, down from $12.75 last year. That’s an 8.9% mill rate decrease, and includes $5 million to exceed the revenue cap and the new debt for the Sun Prairie West High School
The preliminary budget also uses or commits $2.1 million of approximately $2.2 million of federal Elementary, Secondary School Educational Resources (ESSER) 2 dollars.
Although most board members had no questions about the preliminary budget because of several discussions during the past year, Board Treasurer Dave Hoekstra asked about ESSER 3 money that could be available to the district.
Frei replied that ESSER 2 dollars are being spent outside of the state-imposed revenue cap limits, and that ESSER 3 dollars are much more complicated to use. He said ESSER 3 money totals about $5 million, but the exact amount will be narrowed down during the next fiscal year. Frei said that districts tapping into the ESSER 3 funding have learned there are significant strings attached to its use. The district could use ESSER 3 money through the end of the 2024 fiscal year, Frei said.
“I always say this,” Board President Steve Schroeder added, “but these schools do not look their age.”
The board president pointed to the $1.1 million in capital projects as a way the district prioritizes investing in the district’s existing schools.
“I’m proud that we’re putting $1.1 million again into our capital improvement fund,” Schroeder said, adding that it is proof the district and the board are looking out for students, staff and taxpayers.
If electors approve the proposed tax levy at the Oct. 4 annual meeting, the board is scheduled to give final approval to the budget in early November.
Evaluation, other board meetings set
SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron’s evaluation is scheduled to take place in closed session on Monday, Aug. 30 in Room 100 of the SPASD Offices located at 501 S. Bird St.
The board is scheduled to meet next on Monday, Sept. 13, and its only other scheduled meeting in September to date will take place two weeks later on Monday, Sept. 27, with the annual electors meeting set for Monday, Oct. 4.
Bad singing
The board attempted to sing “Happy Birthday” to Board Clerk Carol Albright, who turned “70 years young,” according to Board President Schroeder.
But the board — because of different volume levels, timing and perhaps a lack of musical talent on the Zoom meeting — performed a bad rendition by most accounts.
“Thanks for setting the bar low, Steve — we’ve got nowhere to go but up,” remarked Board Governance Officer Tom Weber.