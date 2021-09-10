The Sun Prairie Plan Commission will consider a Town of Sun Prairie preliminary plat for a business park and approval of the final plat for Token Creek Serenity Estates as part of its Tuesday, Sept. 14 agenda.
Bailey Business Park LLC is seeking approval of a preliminary plat within the Town of Sun Prairie for the “Bailey Business Park” containing eight commercial lots on 39.86 acres.
The proposed park is located on the south side of Bailey Road at Forward Drive, across from the Sun Prairie Wastewater Treatment Plant and near another city-owned business park where Kobussen Bus Compny is located.
As discussed during the August plan commission meeting, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission is reviewing the plat because of its extraterritorial jurisdiction review authority that allows the City of Sun Prairie to review all development proposals within three miles of its corporate boundaries.
Coris Development Group LLC is also on the Sept.14 agenda seeking approval of its final plat for Token Creek Serenity Estates, but has requested that this item be postponed to the commission’s Oct. 12 meeting.
Remote meeting
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sept. 14 meeting — set to begin at 7 p.m. — will be held remotely. Individuals wishing to view the meeting live can do so through Spectrum Cable Channel 983 or TDS Cable channels 13 or 1013, as well as via the KSUN website, ksun.tv.
The meeting will also be available on-demand through the Sun Prairie Media Center website at sunprairiemediacenter.com and clicking on KSUN, then to the Video On Demand area to scroll through available videos available for viewing.
Information on how individuals can submit public comments and remotely participate in the Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, will be found on the city’s website at www.cityofsunprairie.com.
More information
Interested individuals may learn more information about the Sept. 14 Sun Prairie Plan Commission agenda items by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Division at 608-825-1107.