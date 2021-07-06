City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson provided the following MIller-Trapp street reconstruction update as of July 6th:
This week the contractor will continue with removal of millings/base course to subgrade and installing new crushed aggregate base course. Once this is completed the contractor will be prepping for curb & gutter installation.
Curb and gutter may be installed next week. The city will send out an update when the date gets closer and have a schedule for the concrete crew.
Individuals with questions should email Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com.