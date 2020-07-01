The Buena Vista Drive - Audley Drive intersection will be closed during the day on July 1, during the evening of July 1 and July 2 due to the sanitary sewer replacement.
The City of Sun Prairie apologizes for any inconvenience associated with the closure.
Individuals with questions may contact City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson at 608-825-1170.
