Wisconsin's corn and egg production are up compared to the same period in 2019, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The state had 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 21, 2020, according to the USDA’s NASS. This was an ideal week for fieldwork.
Dry, hot and breezy conditions early in the week allowed farmers to chop and bale lots of good quality hay. Soaking rains and thunderstorms over the weekend kept soil moistures in the adequate range for much of the state. Crops were developing nicely and early planted corn was already knee high in some areas. Manure applications, spraying and a small amount of late planting were also reported.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0% very short, 9% short, 80% adequate and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0% very short, 5% short, 80% adequate and 15% surplus.
Corn emerged was 99%, 23 days ahead of last year and 15 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn was rated 80% good to excellent statewide, down 2 percentage points from last week.
Soybean planting was 99% complete, 24 days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average. Soybeans emerged was 93%, 3 weeks ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was rated 82% good to excellent statewide, down 3 percentage points from last week.
Oats emerged was 96%, 15 days ahead of last year but 3 days behind the average. Oats headed was 40%, 11 days ahead of last year but equal to the average. Oats coloring was 2%, 6 days ahead of last year and equal to the average. Oat condition was rated 81% good to excellent statewide, down 3 percentage points from last week.
Potato condition was rated 94% in good to excellent condition, unchanged from last week.
Winter wheat was 74% headed, 5 days ahead of last year but 5 days behind the average. Winter wheat turning color was 13%, a week ahead of last year but 2 days behind the average. Winter wheat was rated 75% in good to excellent condition statewide, down 5 percentage points from last week.
First cutting of alfalfa was reported as 92% complete, 16 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. All hay condition was reported 72% in good to excellent condition statewide, up 1 percentage point from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 79% in good to excellent condition, unchanged from last week.
Egg production up
Wisconsin egg production during May 2020 was 194 million eggs, up 1% from last month and up 2% from last year, according to the latest Chickens and Eggs report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The average number of all layers on hand during May 2020 was 7.58 million, up slightly from last month and up 4% from last year. Eggs per 100 layers for May were 2,556, up 1% from last month but down 2% from last year.
