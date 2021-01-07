46th Assembly District Rep Gary Hebl of Sun Prairie recently announced the committees that he has been assigned to for the 2021-22 session.
With his continued focus on public education in Wisconsin, Hebl said he is happy to return to the Committee on Education.
“I am excited to get to work next session.” Hebl said. “My highest priority in the legislature has always education, so to once again be sitting on the Education committee is extremely important to me. There is a lot of work left to do with regards to education in Wisconsin, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic changing how school is being taught around the country.”
In addition, Hebl will also be returning to the Judiciary Committee and the Joint Committee on the Review of Administrative Rules. He also returns as the ranking member on the Committee on the Environment and the Constitution & Ethics Committee.
“Climate change is an issues that is bearing down on the entire planet and is something we must directly address, which is why I am honored to be the leading Democrat on the Committee on the Environment for the upcoming session,” Hebl continued.
“It cannot be ignored as it has been in past sessions. Democrats have proposed some really excellent bills that would address it," Hebl added. "Unfortunately, those in control of the committee have been reticent to take up any of that legislation. Nevertheless, we will continue to fight for solutions that combat climate change.”
Hebl is a newcomer to the Committee on Forestry, Parks, and Outdoor Recreation.
“My hope is that my work on the Environment will dovetail nicely with Forestry, Parks, and Outdoor Recreation," Hebl said. "They used to all be under the umbrella of the Environment Committee until it was split last session. As such, I anticipate being able to fit in easily in Forestry.”
Hebl is beginning his ninth term in the State Assembly, representing the Sun Prairie, Stoughton, and Cottage Grove areas.
