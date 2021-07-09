Local bus route draft to be unveiled in August

City of Sun Prairie officials expects a draft of the local Metro bus route in August along with costs for the service that could begin in fall 2024.
It’s part of the city planning for future public mass transportation, adding to the city’s express commuter bus route to serve the city’s growing population.
City planner Philip Gritzmacher Jr. said the time is right for the City of Sun Prairie to establish public transportation for the future.
“These are once-in-lifetime opportunities,” Gritzmacher said.
The city will gather public feedback on a local bus route through a survey conducted by University of Wisconsin-River Falls that will “oversample” lower-income, minorities, seniors, elderly and people dependent on public transportation, Gritzmacher said.
Public meetings will then be held for potential users, employers and others who have a stake in the local bus route, to weigh in.
Public transportation for Sun Prairie residents includes the city’s shared-ride taxi service and the Metro route 23 express commuter routes. The city is also negotiating with Metro to be part of the Bus Rapid Transit expected to launch in 2024.
Gritzmacher, who will step down this month as the city’s planner to work in the City of Madison’s Department of Transportation, will set up a timeline to keep transportation issues moving forward until a Sun Prairie replacement is hired.
Sun Prairie Transit Commission members praised Gritzmacher for leading the way on the new Metro service that started in 2019.
Gritzmacher said he expects to work with the City of Sun Prairie again in his new role with the City of Madison.
The ups and down of ridership
The COVID-19 pandemic last year impacted the city’s public transit as employees moved to remote work, schools went virtual, businesses shut down and events/activities were canceled.
The Metro express commuter route 23 from Madison to Sun Prairie tallied 9,974 rides last year, compared with 9,311 riders in the five-month of the new service in 2019, according to city data.
Gritzmacher expects a boost to the service starting this fall as state employees return to their Madison offices, Sun Prairie schools start up and events get into gear.
“As things open up, particularly in downtown Madison, I expect ridership to pick up,” Gritzmacher said. “Until then we will see 500 riders or so a month.”
Last year the Sun Prairie Shared-Ride Taxi had 51,522 passengers, down from 70,155 in 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic restricted riders to those living in the same household. Last month the service returned to shared ride.
Gritzmacher said the city council will need to make a decision on the fate of the shared ride taxi program if a local bus route is approved.
The city’s public transportation gets the majority of funding through federal aid, followed by city funds and fare revenue.