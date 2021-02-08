With sub-zero temperatures and wind chills expected to last until Valentine’s Day, the Sun Prairie Fire Department (SPFD) has issued some cold weather reminders:
• Cold weather puts an extra strain on the heart. When performing outdoor chores and activities, dress warmly and work slowly. Remember, your body is already working hard just to stay warm, so don’t overdo it.
• Body temperature that becomes too low affects the brain, altering our ability to think clearly or move well.
Hypothermia is a medical emergency that occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce, causing a dangerously low body temperature. Normal body temperature is around 98.6 degrees.
• Dress in layers and remove them as you get warm to help maintain a comfortable body temperature.
• Be sure to cover up exposed areas such as your fingers, cheeks, ears, and nose.
• Stay dry — wet clothing chills the body more quickly.
• Drink plenty of warm fluids to help your body stay warm, but avoid caffeine and alcohol when you know you will be outside in the cold.
• Frostbite is a serious condition in which body tissues freeze. It happens most often in the fingers, toes, ears, and nose. It often starts as skin that is paler than usual and then progresses to a white waxy appearance.
• Don’t hesitate to call for help or seek medical attention if you suspect hypothermia or frostbite.
