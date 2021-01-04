The Sun Prairie Star is seeking pictures of Sun Prairie High School seniors for its 2021 graduation section to be published just prior to the graduation.
Parents or students can email pictures to the Sun Prairie Star at spedit@hngnews.com. Please be sure the name of the graduating senior accompanies the photo.
The deadline to receive these was set for Jan. 11, but we will accept photographs afterwards. Individuals unable to email pictures can send them via U.S. Mail to the Sun Prairie Star, 804 Liberty Blvd., Suite 201, Sun Prairie WI 53590.
Individuals with questions can contact the Sun Prairie Star at 608-837-2521 or email the office.
