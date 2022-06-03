The City of Sun Prairie is seeking a request for bids to replace 700 light fixtures at City Hall — with a potential savings of 46,000 kilowatt hours.
City Sustainability Coordinator Scott Semroc presented a request to the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee on Tuesday, May 31. In a memo to committee members. Sermon said based on available information, the Sun Prairie Building Maintenance Department was working on a draft RFB in 2019 for a City Hall LED Conversation project, with plans to release and receive bids on March, 20, 2020.
But the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shift in priorities put the project on hold. In June 2021 the city received an Energy Assessment Report for City Hall, providing much more specific detail on project scope and potential energy savings as a result of this proposed lighting retrofit project.
Personnel changes and new staff have resulted in Administration, Building Maintenance, Finance, and Public Works staff working closely to revisit the project, Semroc wrote, and clearly define scope after building conditions have changed and other renovation projects have been completed.
“City Hall underwent a second-floor open office space reconfiguration (now complete), and is undergoing renovations to the first and second floor open reception areas, lobbies, open office space, and entrances as a separate project (expected completion end of year 2022),” Semroc reported.
Currently, the project consists of approximately 700 light fixtures and lamps throughout the facility, the vast majority of which are 2’x4’, 2’x2’, 1’x4’ recessed fixtures with linear lamps, linear fluorescent lamps, recessed can fixtures 6” and 8” using pin-based compact fluorescent lighting (CFL).
The 2021 Energy Assessment Report noted estimated total project cost and estimated cost savings (kWh, kW demand, maintenance/equipment savings) along with utility incentives, however these values have changed due to increased building occupancy as staff have returned to in-person work, slight increase in electric utility rates, and changes in total lighting units being replaced (decreased as a result of ongoing renovation projects).
As part of the RFB solicitation, bidders will be required to conduct a building walkthrough and complete a lighting inventory table which will result in current, accurate project economics and energy savings data.
Semroc wrote that city staff across departments met on several occasions to review the project status, discuss preferred outcomes, and structure the RFB to include additional alternate bids (#1 Accessed Challenged Lighting, #2 Second Floor Ceiling Tile Replacement, #3 Advanced Lighting Controls) that would be of value to include in this project.
In addition, Semroc added that staffers have updated RFB documentation and project scope to accurately reflect the most current LED technology capabilities, and provide flexibility as to the options available for lighting controls systems. Finally, staff intend to select new LED fixtures as the preferred product solution.
Per Department of Energy EERE LED Best Practices, replacing the entire fixture with new fixtures is typically the most expensive option. “However, it offers several advantages,” Semroc wrote. “It is likely to provide both the highest efficiency and effectiveness, in terms of the light source itself and because the fixture components and housing shape are designed to maximize light output from an LED light source.”
Semroc added that staff also applied for and were successfully awarded a Public Service Commission (PSC) Office of Energy Innovation (OEI) Energy Innovation Grant Program (EIGP) 2021 grant funding for this project, of which a total of $15,000 will be utilized for access challenged lighting fixtures (primarily in Council Chambers and stairwells) along with possible upgraded lighting controls in the highest use building areas.
The project has available prior year borrowed funds for outstanding capital projects of approximately $108,100, which in addition to the grant funds results in $123,100 to complete as much of the LED lighting and alternate bid activities as possible.
City staff recommended that Public Works Committee approve the release of a Request for Bid to complete the City Hall Facility-wide LED Lighting Upgrade project, utilizing existing borrowed funds in addition to awarded grant dollars to upgrade lighting in the facility, which will cost-effectively reduce energy consumption, install LED lighting units with a much longer effective useful life, and provide improved lighting quality which benefits building occupants in a variety of ways (increased productivity, reduce eye-strain, improved building safety).
The enormity of the project was not lost on committee members.
“That’s a big undertaking — 700 fixtures?” asked District 1 Alder and Public Works Committee member Terry McIlroy. “That’s huge.”
Semroc said he hopes to complete the project, if given final approval after bids are received, by the end of January, 2023.
Boiler-ng overThe city’s Westside Community Service Building needs two new boilers. Ben John, Public Works Operations Manager and New Lor, Facilities Supervisor for the Westside Building, said they would like to submit a request for bids for two new boilers to serve the city building located at 2598 W. Main St., near the intersection of West Main and South Grand Avenue.
The memo states the Westside Building has two commercial boilers that are used to provide heating throughout the building. The two Thermal Solutions boilers are original to the 2006 building, and have both failed in the last few weeks.
Building Maintenance staff were able to make temporary repairs to one unit, according to the memo, but a full repair of both boilers would likely be just as expensive as replacement. “Therefore, staff recommends replacement ahead of the heating season this fall,” the memo reads.
Replacement of the two boilers qualifies as public construction, and will need to publicly bid as required by state law. Staff expect bids for the boilers to be in the range of $110,000 to $125,000.
Because the replacement will be an emergency replacement (not included in the Capitol Improvement Plan), funding for the Westside boilers will come from proceeds from excess borrowing for 2022 capital projects, or an increase in 2022 borrowing, a determination to be made by the City Finance Department.
Committee members recommended council approval of the request for bids.